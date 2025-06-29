Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Ukrainian F-16 pilot killed in major Russian airstrikes
Ukrainian F-16 pilot killed in major Russian airstrikes
 by Allen Cone
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 29, 2025

A Ukrainian F-16 pilot died overnight Sunday during one of Russia's largest attacks since the invasion in 2022 that included several hundred drones and missiles, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Lt. Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, 31, died after his fighter jet was damaged trying to intercept Russian missiles and drones, Ukraine's Air Force said. Ustymenko, who destroyed seven enemy air targets and managed to steer his jet away from populated areas but didn't eject in time.

"Ustymenko did everything possible, but his jet was damaged and started losing altitude. He died like a hero!" Ukrainian military officials said.

Ustymenko became Ukraine's third F-16 pilot to die in combat since the nation added U.S.-made planes last year.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 537 missiles and drones, including 477 Shad-type attack drones and decoys launched into Russian-occupied Crimea, the Kiev Post reported from the military. Of those, 475 were shot down, including Shahed drones and 225 drones suppressed by electronic warfare.

Russia's missile attack lasted nearly three hours and the drone siege went on for almost 10 hours.

A Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Kirovske airfield in Crimea destroyed several helicopters and an air defense system, the Security Service of Ukraine said.

"The SBU is systematically working to reduce the Russian Federation's capabilities to carry out air and bombing strikes on the territory of Ukraine," the military said. "The occupiers must realize that their expensive military equipment and ammunition are not protected anywhere: neither on the front line, nor in temporarily occupied territories, nor in the enemy's deep rear."

The agency said Mi-8, Mi-26 and Mi-28 helicopters were destroyed.

A dozen Ukrainians were injured in attacks against infrastructure, residential buildings and storage buildings in Lviv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kyiv.

Several explosions were reported in Kremenchuk and Lviv. And an industrial facility in the Poltava region caught fire as a result, officials said.

A production site in Zaporizhzhia also was damaged.

Russia, under Russian President Vladimir Putin, has increased its attacks on Ukraine's cities during a summer offensive, Politico Europe reported.

"Just this week alone, there have been more than 114 missiles, over 1,270 drones, and nearly 1,100 glide bombs," Zelensky said on Telegram. "Putin long ago decided he would keep waging war, despite the world's calls for peace."

Neighboring Poland, a member of NATO, scrambled jets and activated its ground-based air defense system, its military said.

Zelensky urged more protection from its allies, including ballistic missiles, and efforts to end the war.

"Ukraine must strengthen its air defense -- the thing that best protects lives," Zelensky said. "These are American systems, which we are ready to buy. We count on leadership, political will, and the support of the United States, Europe, and all our partners. I thank everyone who is helping."

Last week during the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. might be able to provide anti-ballistic missiles.

"We're going to see if we can make some available," Trump said. "They're very hard to get. We need them too. We were supplying them to Israel, and they're very effective. A hundred percent effective -- hard to believe how effective."

The F-16 is a single-engine, single-seat supersonic jets have been produced by Lockheed Martin since 1976.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Finnish women flock to prepare for war, other crises
 Upinniemi, Finland (AFP) June 27, 2025
 Wearing red overalls and thick rubber boots, women at a recent Finnish civil preparedness course jumped from a pier at a naval base into the chilly Baltic Sea. The 28 women in the "safety at sea" course were glad to have secured a spot at one of the increasingly popular courses. The training sessions are organised to prepare women for emergencies caused by power outages, natural phenomena, cyberattacks or military conflicts. "Interest in preparedness courses has increased massively over the ... read more
WAR REPORT
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability

 Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts

 Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats

 York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation
WAR REPORT
Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump

 Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn

 Israel power supplier reports damage near 'strategic' facility in south

 Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks
WAR REPORT
First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials

 Chinese journalist hurt by Ukrainian drone attack in Russia: network

 Russian drone and missile barrage kills eight in Kyiv

 Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven
WAR REPORT
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
WAR REPORT
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
WAR REPORT
What does NATO's 5% spending deal really mean?

 Turkey-US arms spat likely to be settled 'by year's end': US envoy

 Top Chinese military official under corruption probe removed from office

 German police probe possible Russian sabotage after army trucks torched
WAR REPORT
Trump says 'getting along well' with China, downplays hostile acts

 Life lessons of the Dalai Lama

 NATO chief: US 'totally committed' to collective defence pledge

 'Simple monk': the Dalai Lama, in his translator's words; How the Dalai Lama is identified
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.