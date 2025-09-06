Venezuelan jets again fly past U.S. Navy cruiser



by Simon Corlett



Washington DC (UPI) Sep 6, 2025



Two Venezuelan military aircraft flew in close proximity to a U.S. Navy ship in international waters for the second time in two days, federal officials confirmed this week.

The Department of War called the move by the two F-16 fighter jets to fly within weapons range of the USS Jason Dunham "highly provocative," and President Donald Trump told reporters the planes would "be in trouble" if a similar situation occurred.

"I would say they're going to be in trouble," Trump told reporters, while speaking to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Trump added that if the Venezuelan military planes return in close proximity to any of the ships in the U.S. Navy flotilla and "put us in a dangerous position, they'll be shot down."

Friday's incident comes after the War Department on Thursday confirmed the first interaction with the two F-16 fighter jets operated by the Bolivarian Military Aviation of Venezuela, the country's air force.

The country has three operational F-16 fighters, all built in 1979, according to the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft database.

"Today, two Maduro regime military aircraft flew near a U.S. Navy vessel in international waters. This highly provocative move was designed to interfere with our counter narco-terror operations," the Defense Department said on X following the first fly by.

"The cartel running Venezuela is strongly advised not to pursue any further effort to obstruct, deter or interfere with counter-narcotics and counter-terror operations carried out by the U.S. military."

Officials did not say whether they believed the Venezuelan F-16s were armed when they flew by the USS Jason Dunham. The Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer is part of a larger group of U.S. Navy ships sent to the region to combat narco trafficking operations as Trump looks to push back on the flow of fentanyl to the United States.

This week, Trump ordered a military strike, destroying a small speedboat and killing 11 people the administration said were members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

