Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Zelensky says 11 countries asking Ukraine for drone help against Iran

Zelensky says 11 countries asking Ukraine for drone help against Iran

by AFP Staff Writers
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) Mar 9, 2026
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that 11 countries had tapped Kyiv for help in how to counter Iranian drones being fired by Tehran in retaliation for US-Israeli strikes.

Ukraine has to fend off nightly barrages of Iranian-designed Shahed attack drones launched by Russia, an ally of Tehran.

They now being used in strikes across the Middle East.

"As of now, there are 11 requests from countries neighbouring Iran, European states, and the US. There is clear interest in Ukraine's experience in protecting lives, relevant interceptors, electronic warfare systems and training," Zelensky said.

He did not specify which countries.

Some Ukrainian drone experts are already en route to the Middle East and are due there this week, Zelensky said over the weekend.

Ukraine has proposed swapping Kyiv's drone interceptors -- drones designed to intercept incoming attack craft mid-air -- for expensive air defence missiles that Kyiv is in short supply of.

Beyond interceptors, Kyiv has gained a "body of knowledge and skills" that it could share with allies, said Igor Fedirko, CEO at the Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry.

"No one in the world has the expertise and experience that we do. We use combined systems, acoustic detectors and sensors. We use early warning systems, different types of radars," he told AFP.

According to Ukraine air force data, the military has been consistently intercepting or shooting down more than 80 percent of all incoming Russian drones -- hundreds of which are fired every night.

Kyiv uses a mix of cheap drone interceptors, electronic jamming tools, anti-aircraft guns, fighter jets and helicopters to defend its skies from the Russian attacks.

"These technologies that we paid a huge price for, with the blood and death of citizens and soldiers, cannot be just handed over for free," Fedirko said.

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Drone strikes on Sudan markets kill 33: medical source
 Khartoum (AFP) Mar 8, 2026
 A drone attack hit two markets in paramilitary-controlled towns in southwest Sudan, killing 33 people, a medical source told AFP on Sunday. The strikes targeted the markets of Abu Zabad and Wad Banda in West Kordofan state - part of the resource-rich Kordofan region that is currently the fiercest battlefield in the nearly three-year war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). A doctor at Abu Zabad hospital, one of the few medical facilities still serving the area, ... read more
UAV NEWS
Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases

 Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
UAV NEWS
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
UAV NEWS
EU's Kallas warns anti-drone stock 'limited' as Mideast, Ukraine wars rage

 Azerbaijan says Iran drone attack 'will not go unanswered'

 Drone strikes on Sudan markets kill 33: medical source

 Saudi Arabia intercepts drone attack targeting huge refinery: defence ministry
UAV NEWS
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
UAV NEWS
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
UAV NEWS
Global arms exports soar on European demand: study

 China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises

 Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US
UAV NEWS
Vibes war? Trump pitches Iran conflict on 'feeling'

 Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader

 China FM blasts Middle East war, urges US to manage ties

 Starmer and Trump hold call about Iran war
UAV NEWS
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.