 iDirectGov 450 SDR Modem Successfully Integrated with Airbus DS Ranger Flyaway Terminal
illustration only
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) May 07, 2025

iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of secure satellite communications for U.S. military and government applications, has successfully completed field trials of its 450 Software Defined Radio (SDR) modem in collaboration with Airbus DS Government Solutions. This integration marks a significant milestone in enhancing MILSATCOM capabilities, offering greater flexibility, security, and resilience to military communications.

The 450 SDR is iDirectGov's first multi-orbit, multi-waveform modem, engineered for maximum adaptability to meet diverse mission requirements. Its innovative design features a modular three-board architecture, including a radio (RF) module, a common compute (digital) module, and a carrier board. This advanced configuration enables seamless support for voice, data, and video communications, while incorporating robust security measures and anti-jam technology for mission-critical operations.

The successful integration with Airbus DS Government Solutions' Ranger Flyaway Terminal underscores the modem's versatility, refining its size and design to create one of the most advanced SATCOM terminals available. This terminal sets a new benchmark for performance, supporting operations across multiple orbits and waveforms, enhancing the effectiveness of field communication systems.

"We are excited that Airbus DS Government Solutions is integrating our 450 SDR into the Ranger Flyaway terminal to deliver government and defense communications that support connectivity, coordination, and command resources in the field," said Tim Winter, iDirect Government president. "Airbus' agility to rapidly integrate modem technology into its range of terminals translates into mission-critical solutions that deliver a tactical advantage on land, in the air, and at sea for a reliable, trusted, and secure environment."

"The richness and dynamic nature of the 450 SDR, coupled with our engineering, systems integration and automation, enables us to deliver a best-fit solution for government and warfighters' communications," said Chris Tsirlis, vice president of business development and product innovation, Airbus DS Government Solutions. "This advanced iDirectGov solution ensures networks and devices are protected for effective MILSATCOM missions."

SPACEWAR
