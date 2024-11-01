Aid trucks resume crossing Egypt-Gaza border after closure



by AFP Staff Writers



Rafah, Egypt (AFP) Mar 4, 2026



More than 100 aid trucks crossed the Egyptian side of Gaza's Rafah border crossing on Tuesday, two sources told AFP.

Israel closed all crossings into the Gaza Strip on Saturday, after it launched a joint attack on Iran with the United States.

It agreed to reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing, where trucks from Egypt are inspected, for the "gradual entry of humanitarian aid".

"More than 100 United Nations aid trucks, including UNICEF's, entered the Rafah border crossing" on Tuesday, a source at the border told AFP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity.

An official with the Egyptian Red Crescent, which coordinates aid deliveries, said the trucks "went through Rafah to the Kerem Shalom crossing," where Israeli authorities did not send any back to Egypt -- their procedure when aid shipments are rejected.

Both sources said no Palestinians were allowed through the crossing on Tuesday.

The Rafah crossing, the only gateway for Gazans to the outside world that does not pass through Israel, had reopened for a trickle of people on February 2, nearly two years after Israeli forces seized it.

A statement from the Red Crescent on Tuesday said the convoy included hundreds of tonnes of food, relief supplies and "fuel products to operate hospitals and vital facilities".

The UN had warned its partners were "forced to ration fuel, prioritise life-saving operations" in the devastated Palestinian territory.

The Red Crescent official said another aid convoy was sent on Wednesday and was waiting to be allowed in.

The October peace deal between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas stipulates that 600 aid trucks should be allowed in per day.

