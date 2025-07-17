Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Analysis: Lebanon wary of Israel's peace push
Analysis: Lebanon wary of Israel's peace push
 by Dalal Saoud
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 17, 2025

Despite Israel's recent military gains and a rapidly changing Middle East, Lebanon remains wary of making peace with its long-time enemy, maintaining a "no-war" stance and shunning normalization, at least for now, Lebanese official sources and analysts said.

Shocked by the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, Israel, for the first time in its history, found itself engaged in a four-front war involving Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran.

Syria was not spared, even after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, and the country's new leadership began peace and security talks with Israel.

Although Israel has achieved significant military successes, it has been unable to fully achieve its objectives.

Gaza lies in ruins, yet Hamas militants continue to fight and hold Israeli captives. The Houthis in Yemen still fire occasional missiles at Israel, while Iran struck back hard after last month's Israeli attack and its regime remains in place.

Hezbollah in Lebanon was severely weakened and compelled to accept a cease-fire in November, meant to end 14 months of devastating conflict. However, Israel has refused to fully withdraw, maintaining five positions in southern Lebanon, continuing strikes on Hezbollah operatives and suspected sites, and holding Lebanese prisoners.

Although Hezbollah has been left with almost no options, it remains reluctant to lay down its arms.

Riad Tabbarah, Lebanon's former ambassador in Washington, explained that the Iran-backed Shiite group awaits the outcome of U.S.-Iran negotiations that would address not only Iran's nuclear program and missile systems, but also the fate of its allied militias in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq.

"It is unrealistic to expect Hezbollah and these other militias to decide on what to do with their arms before some indications of where the U.S.-Iran negotiations are going," Tabbarah told UPI.

In the meantime, Israel has other plans. By asserting its military dominance and with backing from the United States, Israel is seizing the opportunity to shape a new regional order through potential peace agreements.

Is it truly time for peace -- a long-awaited peace that could be genuine and lasting?

The war in the region is not yet over, as the warring parties remain locked in a path that pushes them, inevitably, to go all the way.

Israel has yet to achieve what it considers a "full and ultimate victory," a goal that includes the permanent elimination of Iran's nuclear threat the potential overthrow of its regime, elimination of the prospect of a Palestinian state and the enforcement of normalization across the rest of the region, according to Fares Boueiz, Lebanon's former foreign minister, who was involved in the 1991 Madrid peace talks.

Boueiz said that Iran is unwilling to abandon its nuclear program or its aspirations for regional dominance, nor is it prepared to be stripped of its once-powerful military assets in the region.

"I am afraid that the war may not be over, and all parties may be forced to continue, as the conditions for peace are not yet present," Boueiz told UPI, adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking "a peace imposed by force and based on nearly impossible conditions."

He said everything that has been happening in the region for many years was meant to pave the way for a peace "that is neither balanced nor just."

The region today is a far cry from the spirit of the 1991 Madrid Conference, which marked the beginning of a genuine peace process aimed at resolving the Arab-Israeli conflict.

The 1995 assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin by an Israeli right-wing extremist dealt a devastating blow to that process, cutting short one of the most promising moments for peace.

Today, the foundational principles of the Madrid Conference -- mutual recognition, negotiation, compromise and, most importantly, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state -- are virtually absent.

Instead, Israel appears to be pursuing a peace imposed by force, acting as a victor through repeated military campaigns, rather than as a partner in a just and lasting resolution.

For Lebanon, where Hezbollah has suffered devastating blows in the ongoing war with Israel, "peace remains off the table for the time being," according to an official Lebanese source. "To us, peace means [a state of] no-war and no-normalization as long as Israel occupies our land."

Lebanon, whose army has taken control of most of southern Lebanon and pushed Hezbollah away from the Israeli border, has been seeking U.S. guarantees that Israel will withdraw, halt its airstrikes and release Lebanese prisoners.

Without such assurances, Lebanon argues that it cannot persuade Hezbollah to relinquish its weapons, while attempting to disarm the group by force could trigger "big problems in the country," according to the official source, referring to the risk of civil war.

He said to facilitate the process, the United States understands that Israel must begin implementing the cease-fire agreement and take "a significant step and make a goodwill gesture," starting with a withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

While the Lebanese remain divided on the issue of peace with Israel, the Gaza war and the latest round of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel have prompted a growing number of voices to publicly advocate for engaging in a peace process.

With Hezbollah unable to continue fighting Israel -- having lost most of its commanders and much of its military capability -- and war-ravaged Lebanon still grappling with an acute financial crisis, the Lebanese people are simply exhausted.

"No one can reject peace -- even if it is imposed -- because without peace, war will be forced upon us again," Mona Fayad, an anti-Hezbollah political activist, writer and psychology professor, told UPI.

Fayad, a Shiite, blamed Hezbollah for starting the war with Israel when it opened "a support front" for Gaza from south Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, and said the group is now incapable of sustaining the fight.

She called for seizing any opportunity to restore calm, but emphasized that Lebanon should not begin the peace process without the involvement of the Arab states, and not before the war on Gaza ends and the Palestinians are granted their rights based on the two-state solution.

"No one is ready to normalize ties with Israel. The Lebanese will not visit Israel while Gazans are being bombed, and would Israelis feel safe coming here? It's simply illogical," Fayad said.

Normalization, the centerpiece of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace policy, was moving at a reasonable pace before Oct. 7, 2023.

"Saudi Arabia, the prize jewel of normalization, was on the verge of breaking any remaining barriers in that process," said Tabbarah. "Oct. 7 reversed the process back ... and now Saudi Arabia vows not to normalize before a Palestinian state is established."

He explained that United States and Israeli pressures for normalization therefore shifted to Syria, where the new regime seems to lean toward some kind of coexistence with Israel, short of normalization.

But the Syrian population is putting the brakes on it, and normalization doesn't seem to be likely now or in the foreseeable future.

"Neither cessation of hostilities nor normalization can qualify as permanent peace, which will remain fragile at best," Tabbarah said. "There was a score of cease-fires, a few normalizations and even a couple of peace treaties in the past 78 years -- and the Middle East remains on fire."

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill 43 as truce talks deadlocked
 Gaza City, Palestinian Territories (AFP) July 14, 2025
 Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes on Sunday killed more than 40 Palestinians, including children at a water distribution point, as talks for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas stalled. Delegations from Israel and the Palestinian militant group have now spent a week trying to agree on a temporary truce to halt 21 months of devastating fighting in the Gaza Strip. On the ground, civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said eight children were among the 10 victims of a dron ... read more
WAR REPORT
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill

 Patriot air defences for Ukraine: Useful but no panacea

 Israeli army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 York deploys Dragoon satellite to bolster SDA missile alert and tactical link goals
WAR REPORT
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children

 Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine

 Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump

 Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
WAR REPORT
Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning

 Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting

 Drone downed near Iraq airport hosting US troops: Kurd forces

 Six killed in massive Russian drone, missile attack across Ukraine
WAR REPORT
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida

 France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors

 SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite

 Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
WAR REPORT
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
WAR REPORT
Netherlands, Scandinavian states look to join Trump Ukraine arms plan

 Zelensky urges more investment in defence against Russian attacks

 Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat

 US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine
WAR REPORT
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta

 China hails 'strategically valuable' Russia ties in Lavrov visit

 China's Xi vows greater support for Russia as meets Lavrov

 Japan says China's military activities could 'seriously impact' its security
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.