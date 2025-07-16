Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Israel strikes Damascus hard in support of the Druze
Israel strikes Damascus hard in support of the Druze
 by Dalal Saoud
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 16, 2025

Israel carried out heavy airstrikes in the heart of Damascus on Wednesday, hitting the Syrian Defense Ministry headquarters and an area surrounding the presidential palace. The attack killed three people and wounded 34 others, according to media reports and the Syrian Health Ministry.

Israel said the strikes were meant to protect the Druze, a Syrian Arab minority, and to force President Ahmad Sharaa to withdraw his forces from the southern city of Sweida, where clashes involving Druze armed groups, Bedouin gunmen and government forces have been raging for days.

Israeli Air Force jets, which first fired four warning missiles, bombed the headquarters of the Syrian Defense Ministry and General Staff in the Umayyad Square in Damascus, scoring direct hits and sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky.

The targeted building was badly damaged, while police forces blocked the roads leading to the square.

The Syrian Health Ministry confirmed the death and injuries.

Another Israeli strike targeted the surroundings of the Presidential People's Palace, Sharaa's official residence in Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights said 248 people were killed since Sunday when the clashes broke out in Sweida. The U.K.-based organization said "massacres and executions" committed by the regime's security forces were documented.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Wednesday that his country would escalate its level of attacks on the Syrian regime if they do not soon withdraw from the Druze-dominant region.

"The painful blows have begun," Katz said in a post on X after the strike on the General Staff building in Damascus.

Israeli media also quoted him as saying that Israel will not abandon the Druze and will not allow the Syrian regime to " harm and massacre them."

The Sweida clashes, which started between the Druze and Bedouin Sunni tribes, prompted the regime to send forces to restore order and impose its control on the region.

The Jerusalem Post website quoted Israeli Army sources as saying that "the military was ready for a multi-day campaign to convince" the Syrian regime to pull out its forces from the area and "leave the Syrian-Druze their autonomy."

It said that while the army will continue to bomb Syrian regime forces "to show them the cost of their military actions," it made it clear that it will not send troops there.

The army also deployed additional forces along the Syrian border and used tear gas and fired into the air to prevent Israeli Druze protesters from crossing the border.

Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of Israel's Druze community, denounced the "brutal massacre" of innocent civilians by Sharaa's forces, criticized Israel's response as "insufficient despite promises of protection" and called for immediate and decisive military action.

"This is not a clash between Druze and Bedouins, it's between the Druze and ISIS," he said in an interview.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was "very concerned" about Wednesday's Israeli strikes in Syria and was in contact with all relevant parties to end the conflict.

"We want the fighting to stop because we had a cease-fire overnight. It broke down again," Rubio said after a meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Washington. "So we're talking to both sides, all the relevant sides, on this, and hopefully can bring it to a conclusion."

Shortly after the Israeli strikes, the Syrian Interior Ministry announced that a cease-fire agreement has been reached, including "the deployment of security checkpoints inside Sweida and the full reintegration of the province into the Syrian state."

The official Syrian news agency, SANA, said the accord included an immediate cessation of all military operations, the formation of a monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire and the deployment of internal security and police checkpoints.

It also called for the immediate release of detainees, an agreement on a mechanism to regulate heavy weapons, the full reintegration of Sweida into the Syrian state and the formation of a joint fact-finding committee to investigate crimes, violations and abuses that occurred during the clashes.

According to the accord, those who will manage security control in the area will be the Druze residents of the province.

The Interior Ministry said the agreement was an important step toward rebuilding trust between the people of Sweida and the Syrian state.

"Our goal is for Syria to remain united, strong and safe for all its citizens, including our people in Sweida, who will always remain an essential part of this beloved homeland," the ministry said.

The cease-fire agreement, which was also announced by a Druze religious leader in a video message, was the second in two days.

The first truce accord was rejected by Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajiri, another Druze religious leader, who called for continuing fighting the government forces.

Syria's president accuses Israel of 'trying to drag us into war'
 Washington DC (UPI) Jul 17, 2025 - Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, accused Israel on Thursday of "trying to drag us into war" after the Netanyahu government launched airstrikes on military forces in Damascus.

During a televised speech, al-Sharaa said Israel was "once again seeking to transform our blessed land into a theater of endless chaos" as well as "dismantle the unity of our people and weaken our ability to advance the path of reconstruction and progress."

"The Israeli entity is using every possible means to sow conflict and strife, ignoring the fact that Syrians, throughout their history, have rejected all forms of separation and partition," he said.

"Possessing great power does not necessarily mean achieving victory. A war can be started, but it is not easy to control its results."

Al-Sharaa made the speech after Israel had continued to attack southern Syria for a third day on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Israeli military said it had struck the entrance of the Syrian military's headquarters in Damascus amid sectarian violence in the Druze province.

Israel has said the strikes were meant to protect the Syrian Arab Druze minority and to force al-Sharaa to withdraw his forces from the region, where there have been violent armed clashes between Druze, Bedouin and government forces.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 248 people have been killed in such clashes since Sunday.

"We are acting to save our Druze brothers and to eliminate the gangs of the regime," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said Wednesday in a statement.

al-Sharaa's speech comes after his military forces began to withdraw from the area following mediation talks involving the United States.

In a statement on social media on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said they have reached an agreement "on specific steps that will bring this troubling and horrifying situation to an end tonight."

"This will require all parties to deliver on the commitments they have made, and this is what we fully expect them to do."

During a press conference at the White House with President Donald Trump and Bahrain Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Rubio said the violence in southwest Syria stems from historic rivalries between the tribal groups.

"It led to an unfortunate situation and a misunderstanding, it looks like, between the Israeli side and the Syrian side," he said. "So, we've engaged with them all morning long and all night long with both sides. And we think we're on our way towards a real de-escalation and then hopefully get back on track in helping Syria build a country."

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill 43 as truce talks deadlocked
 Gaza City, Palestinian Territories (AFP) July 14, 2025
 Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes on Sunday killed more than 40 Palestinians, including children at a water distribution point, as talks for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas stalled. Delegations from Israel and the Palestinian militant group have now spent a week trying to agree on a temporary truce to halt 21 months of devastating fighting in the Gaza Strip. On the ground, civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said eight children were among the 10 victims of a dron ... read more
WAR REPORT
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill

 Patriot air defences for Ukraine: Useful but no panacea

 Israeli army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 York deploys Dragoon satellite to bolster SDA missile alert and tactical link goals
WAR REPORT
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children

 Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine

 Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump

 Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
WAR REPORT
Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning

 Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting

 Drone downed near Iraq airport hosting US troops: Kurd forces

 Six killed in massive Russian drone, missile attack across Ukraine
WAR REPORT
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida

 France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors

 SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite

 Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
WAR REPORT
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
WAR REPORT
Netherlands, Scandinavian states look to join Trump Ukraine arms plan

 Zelensky urges more investment in defence against Russian attacks

 Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat

 US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine
WAR REPORT
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta

 China hails 'strategically valuable' Russia ties in Lavrov visit

 China's Xi vows greater support for Russia as meets Lavrov

 Japan says China's military activities could 'seriously impact' its security
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.