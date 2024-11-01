Military Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 Ariane 6 Flies Four-Booster Config Again on Amazon Satellite Mission
illustration only

Ariane 6 Flies Four-Booster Config Again on Amazon Satellite Mission

by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Apr May 04, 2026
 Ariane 6 is set to fly in its maximum four-booster configuration for the second time, carrying 32 Amazon Leo satellites to low Earth orbit on flight VA268. Liftoff is scheduled for 30 April 2026 between 09:08 and 09:57 BST from Europe's Spaceport, with the full flight lasting 114 minutes from liftoff to separation of the final satellites.

The four-booster variant, designated A64, roughly doubles the rocket's lift capacity to low Earth orbit. With four P120C solid-rocket boosters attached rather than the standard two, Ariane 6 can deliver approximately 21.6 tonnes to low Earth orbit, compared with 10.3 tonnes in the two-booster configuration. The P120C is among the most powerful single-piece solid motors in production anywhere in the world.

Flight VA268 also repeats the use of the long fairing first flown on the initial four-booster mission. Standing 20 metres tall, the fairing encloses all 32 Amazon Leo satellites for ascent.

The flight sequence calls for booster separation two minutes after liftoff, followed by fairing jettison at T+3 minutes. The Vulcain 2.1 main engine on the core stage cuts off and the core separates at T+7 minutes. The upper stage Vinci engine then ignites for a first burn from T+8 to T+19 minutes. After a coast phase, Vinci re-ignites at T+1 hour 11 minutes for a second burn lasting approximately one minute. Payload separation begins at T+1 hour 40 minutes and concludes at T+2 hours 1 minute.

This marks the seventh flight overall of Ariane 6. For the programme, ESA coordinates an industrial network spanning 13 European countries, with ArianeGroup serving as prime contractor and design authority and Arianespace as the launch service provider. ESA's role covers development oversight, anomaly resolution, risk management, and continuous performance improvement through dedicated support programmes.

Related Links
 Ariane at ESA
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
Long March 2D Orbits New Batch of Space-Based Internet Test Satellites
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Apr 26, 2026
 China launched another batch of experimental satellites for its space-based internet program on Friday, using a Long March 2D rocket that lifted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province at 2:35 pm Beijing time. The mission placed a new set of spacecraft in the Space-based Internet Technology Demonstrator series into their preset orbits, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, the country's principal state-owned space contractor. It was the ninth orbi ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
NATO intercepts second Iran missile in Turkish airspace

 Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China

 Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases
ROCKET SCIENCE
Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO

 Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway
ROCKET SCIENCE
EDA taps Airbus to broaden Capa-X drone mission roles

 Zelensky says 11 countries asking Ukraine for drone help against Iran

 Drone strikes on Sudan markets kill 33: medical source

 EU's Kallas warns anti-drone stock 'limited' as Mideast, Ukraine wars rage
ROCKET SCIENCE
CACI Wins 231 Million Dollar Task Order for Tactical Satellite Communications to US Special Operations Command

 MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
ROCKET SCIENCE
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
ROCKET SCIENCE
Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over Pentagon row

 Global arms exports soar on European demand: study

 China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
ROCKET SCIENCE
China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader

 Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war

 Elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei suggests ultraconservatives steering Iran

 Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
ROCKET SCIENCE
LMU Munich Solves Two Key Barriers Blocking Perovskite Quantum Dots From Real-World Use

 Ultrafast thermal detector pushes gigahertz performance frontier

 Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.