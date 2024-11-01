Ariane 6 Flies Four-Booster Config Again on Amazon Satellite Mission

The four-booster variant, designated A64, roughly doubles the rocket's lift capacity to low Earth orbit. With four P120C solid-rocket boosters attached rather than the standard two, Ariane 6 can deliver approximately 21.6 tonnes to low Earth orbit, compared with 10.3 tonnes in the two-booster configuration. The P120C is among the most powerful single-piece solid motors in production anywhere in the world.
Flight VA268 also repeats the use of the long fairing first flown on the initial four-booster mission. Standing 20 metres tall, the fairing encloses all 32 Amazon Leo satellites for ascent.
The flight sequence calls for booster separation two minutes after liftoff, followed by fairing jettison at T+3 minutes. The Vulcain 2.1 main engine on the core stage cuts off and the core separates at T+7 minutes. The upper stage Vinci engine then ignites for a first burn from T+8 to T+19 minutes. After a coast phase, Vinci re-ignites at T+1 hour 11 minutes for a second burn lasting approximately one minute. Payload separation begins at T+1 hour 40 minutes and concludes at T+2 hours 1 minute.
This marks the seventh flight overall of Ariane 6. For the programme, ESA coordinates an industrial network spanning 13 European countries, with ArianeGroup serving as prime contractor and design authority and Arianespace as the launch service provider. ESA's role covers development oversight, anomaly resolution, risk management, and continuous performance improvement through dedicated support programmes.
Related Links
Ariane at ESA
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
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