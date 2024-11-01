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 CACI Wins 231 Million Dollar Task Order for Tactical Satellite Communications to US Special Operations Command
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CACI Wins 231 Million Dollar Task Order for Tactical Satellite Communications to US Special Operations Command

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 17, 2026
 CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) has been awarded a base year technology task order with four option years valued at up to $231 million, continuing nearly two decades of service to the U.S. Special Operations Command. CACI will deliver accurate, near-real-time satellite communications support providing program visibility to the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic.

Under this latest task order, CACI will offer systems engineering, network and software engineering, systems certification, technology evaluation, integration and testing, training, maintenance, logistics, and lifecycle sustainment management to provide warfighters with high-quality equipment when and where they need it most, anywhere in the world. CACI's logistics team is dedicated to accuracy and reducing shipping time, getting equipment into the hands of warfighters as quickly as possible.

"CACI's long-standing relationship with NIWC Atlantic and our commitment to continuous innovation reflect how seriously we take this responsibility. We remain dedicated to ensuring our customers and warfighters receive the best care possible, when and where they need it the most," said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our secure, reliable communications enable rapid response, keeping operators connected in high-pressure situations so they can execute critical missions when the stakes are highest."

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