Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO

The defence ministry said it had been "engaged and neutralised by NATO air-and-missile defence assets deployed in the eastern Mediterranean".
It did not specify the missile's intended target. Iran has been hitting sites across the region in retaliation after the United States and Israel launched strikes against it on Saturday.
A Turkish official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the missile had been "aimed at a base in Greek Cyprus but veered off course".
Officials said fragments that fell in the Dortyol district in southern Turkey, near the Syrian border, had been identified as pieces of the interceptor used to neutralise "the threat in the air".
No casualties were reported.
Reacting to the incident, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a call with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan "that attacks on Turkey's sovereign territory were unacceptable and pledged full support from the United States," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.
The incident also drew condemnation from NATO.
"NATO stands firmly with all allies, including Turkiye, as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region," NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart said, using Turkey's official name.
"Our deterrence and defence posture remains strong across all domains, including when it comes to air and missile defence."
The United Arab Emirates "strongly condemned" the missile launch as a "serious escalation", the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Ankara summoned the Iranian ambassador to convey its "reaction and concerns" over the incident while Fidan warned Tehran against steps that could widen the conflict, a diplomatic source said.
Fidan told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in a phone call that "any steps that could lead to the spread of conflict should be avoided", the source added.
Iranian news agency Tasnim said Araghchi told Fidan that Iran's retaliatory strikes were aimed at bases used to carry out operations against the Islamic republic.
Turkey hosts a number of military facilities used by the United States and other NATO allies.
- 'Wrong strategy' -
In an evening address, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was "taking all the necessary precautions" in consultation with its NATO allies and was issuing "warnings in the clearest terms to prevent similar incidents from happening again".
"If we, as a nation, want to live in peace and tranquility... we must constantly increase our deterrent capabilities. In these difficult times... we are leaving absolutely nothing to chance regarding the security of our borders and airspace," he said.
Turkey, a majority Sunni Muslim NATO member, shares a 500-kilometre (315-mile) border with Iran.
Erdogan has described the US-Israeli strikes on Iran which sparked the conflict as "illegal" and Fidan also criticised Iran's retaliatory strikes against Gulf nations and beyond, saying it was the "wrong strategy".
"The underlying strategy seems to be: 'If I am going to sink, I will take the region down with me'," Fidan said in an interview late Tuesday.
Analysts said the trajectory of the Iranian missile and its destruction by NATO systems further raised the stakes for a widening regional war, even if there was no clear evidence Iran intended to strike Turkey.
"Turkey will not want to become embroiled in the US-Israel attack on Iran, which it has criticised, but if Iran launches more missiles clearly aimed at targets on Turkish territory, Ankara will consider its own direct retaliation," said Hamish Kinnear of risk-intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft.
The defence ministry said: "Any steps necessary to defend our territory and airspace will be taken decisively and without hesitation."
"We reserve the right to respond to any hostile actions directed at our country," it added.
burs?fo-bg-hmw/pdw/rlp/ami
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Gulf defences unprepared for Iranian drones, analysts say
EU's Kallas warns anti-drone stock 'limited' as Mideast, Ukraine wars rage
Azerbaijan says Iran drone attack 'will not go unanswered'
Saudi Arabia intercepts drone attack targeting huge refinery: defence ministry
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
|
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer
Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform
Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US
German foreign minister slams France over defence spending
Trump insists he struck Iran on his own terms
EU says 'ready' to defend interests after Trump Spain threat
UK defence minister arrives in Cyprus
US to withdraw all troops from Syria: reports
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters