Autonomous TerraScout robot delivers real-time field prescriptions

by Robert Schreiber



Berlin, Germany (SPX) Feb 25, 2026



TerraClear has introduced TerraScout, an autonomous field robot that combines ultra high resolution imaging with onboard processing to generate real time prescriptions for large acre row crop operations. The system is designed to collect detailed visual data across entire fields at high speed and low cost, then convert that intelligence into mission plans for existing farm equipment.

Founded in 2017, TerraClear has mapped nearly 1 million acres at ultra high resolution and worked with more than 1,000 farm operations to close the gap between imagery and in field action. Its initial commercial focus has been AI generated rock maps that reduce the workload of annual rock clearing, which is one of the most disliked and time consuming jobs on many farms.

The company is now extending its platform into AI based weed identification and management, while keeping rock management as a core application. Across these use cases, TerraClear reports that customers can see more than a 5X return on investment, addressing a key barrier that has historically limited adoption of precision agriculture technologies.

TerraScout is described as the next step in that strategy, providing a full stack solution that automates data collection and turns it into actionable plans for machinery already in the farmer's fleet. TerraClear positions the platform as a way to move from field level estimates to plant level precision, with the goal of cutting input costs and increasing yields.

According to TerraClear chief executive Devin Lammers, TerraScout is intended to scout entire fields in a wide range of conditions and translate what it sees into specific tasks for existing crews and equipment. He said that the current focus is on rock and weed management, but added that the company sees a broad range of future applications and expects the technology to help drive the next phase of productivity gains on farms.

TerraScout's hardware and software are optimized for high resolution coverage. The robot captures imagery at 1 mm ground sample distance, generating more than 4 billion image samples per acre as it traverses the field. This density of data is aimed at resolving individual plants, rocks, and other small scale features that are not visible from traditional satellite or aerial imaging.

Onboard edge compute hardware processes the large image stream into maps in real time, avoiding the delays and bandwidth demands associated with sending full data sets to the cloud. As a result, farmers can receive actionable layers without waiting for post processing, which can be critical during narrow fieldwork windows.

The platform is engineered for large scale operations. TerraScout can map more than 1,000 acres per day at speeds up to 15 mph while covering a 60 foot swath, allowing it to keep pace with modern high capacity machinery. It operates fully autonomously for up to six hours between refueling stops, so it can scout extensive areas without drawing on existing labor.

To extend operating windows beyond daylight, TerraScout carries artificial lighting that enables it to work around the clock in many weather conditions. This 24/7 capability is intended to provide timely data even when schedules are tight or weather is marginal, giving growers more flexibility in when they scout and treat fields.

On the software side, TerraScout generates mission plans for several key applications. In rock management, the system detects rocks 8 inches and larger and designs an optimized picking path, with TerraClear reporting that farmers can find roughly three times more rocks and remove them three to five times faster using this approach. The company says customers typically see a 5X return on investment from the rock solution.

For weed management, TerraScout analyzes fields on a grid with one square foot resolution to quantify weed pressure. The initial AI models focus on weed density, and future releases are planned to classify weed species and growth stage. Mission plans can be transmitted directly to spray drones or ground sprayers, which enables many modern sprayers to operate in a precision mode without major hardware changes.

TerraClear indicates that growers adopting the weed management solution can expect up to a 10X return on investment by reducing chemical use and targeting applications more precisely. Because TerraScout can map weeds and crop emergence in the same pass, it also generates stand counts and emergence quality layers, giving producers two different data products from a single field run.

The company sees TerraScout as a flexible platform for additional agronomic models. With continued development of AI, TerraScout is expected to support phenotyping, mapping of pest and disease pressure, and data to inform nutrition decisions and other management practices. TerraClear positions these future capabilities as part of a broader move toward continuous, full field digital intelligence.

Don Scribner, TerraClear's head of product, described TerraScout as a shift away from manual scouting and visually appealing but shallow satellite imagery. He said that by processing data on the machine and streaming results via onboard Starlink connectivity, TerraScout can send maps to TerraClear's mobile app before the robot leaves the field, allowing farmers to act quickly on new information.

Scribner emphasized that the combination of multiple AI models and persistent, detailed sensing will allow the robot to monitor subtle field signals and translate them into productivity gains. The overall goal is to help farmers work faster and more safely while directing attention and inputs to the areas that matter most.

Field trials of TerraScout began earlier in 2026, and TerraClear plans to expand trials to existing retail partners and selected growers during the spring of 2026. Farmers and agribusinesses interested in the limited fall 2026 release can join a waitlist through TerraClear's website.

