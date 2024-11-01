Axelspace to supply imagery for Japan defense satellite network



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 24, 2026



Axelspace Corporation has secured a role in a new satellite constellation project led by the Japan Ministry of Defense, signing a contract to provide optical imagery data to the program. The company, a long-time developer and operator of microsatellites, will deliver satellite imagery under an agreement with Tri-Sat Constellation Co., Ltd. and Mitsui Bussan Aerospace Co., Ltd.

Tri-Sat Constellation Co., Ltd. is a special purpose company formed by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation and Mitsui and Co., Ltd. for the Ministry of Defense constellation project. Acting on behalf of the consortium, Tri-Sat Constellation Co., Ltd. signed the project contract with the Ministry on February 19, formalizing the private sector partnership that will field and operate the new system.

The Ministry of Defense awarded the satellite constellation project to a group that includes Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Mitsui and Co., Ltd., Synspective Inc., Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc., Mitsui Bussan Aerospace Co., Ltd. and Axelspace. Within this consortium, Axelspace is the only company tasked solely with providing optical imagery, and will focus on acquiring high quality satellite image data in support of national security requirements.

Japan is using a Private Finance Initiative structure to build and operate the constellation, allowing private companies to own and run the space infrastructure while delivering services to the Ministry of Defense. The project aims to secure a stable supply of imagery intelligence that will help underpin the effectiveness of the country's stand off defense capabilities, which rely on operating at long ranges outside an adversary's threat envelope.

Stand off defense capabilities are defined in the program as the ability to effectively counter external attacks from positions beyond the reach of opposing weapons. High cadence, reliable satellite imagery is expected to strengthen surveillance, situational awareness and targeting support for these missions, especially when integrated with other defense systems and intelligence sources.

"Under the recently concluded contract, Axelspace will participate as the sole optical imagery provider," said Yuya Nakamura, President and CEO of Axelspace Corporation. "Based on the satellite development and operation technologies we have built to date, as well as our track record of stable image data provision, we aim to accurately address the needs of the national security field. At the same time, we will continue to actively expand the utilization of satellite data in the private sector and emerging markets, which are expected to see significant growth in the future."

Axelspace plans to draw on its existing microsatellite platforms, ground infrastructure and data handling systems to meet the performance and reliability requirements of the Ministry of Defense project. The company already operates its own commercial Earth observation constellation, and intends to leverage this experience in orbit operations, tasking and imagery delivery to support the new defense oriented mission.

