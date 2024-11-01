Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 Axelspace to supply imagery for Japan defense satellite network
illustration only

Axelspace to supply imagery for Japan defense satellite network

by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 24, 2026

Axelspace Corporation has secured a role in a new satellite constellation project led by the Japan Ministry of Defense, signing a contract to provide optical imagery data to the program. The company, a long-time developer and operator of microsatellites, will deliver satellite imagery under an agreement with Tri-Sat Constellation Co., Ltd. and Mitsui Bussan Aerospace Co., Ltd.

Tri-Sat Constellation Co., Ltd. is a special purpose company formed by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation and Mitsui and Co., Ltd. for the Ministry of Defense constellation project. Acting on behalf of the consortium, Tri-Sat Constellation Co., Ltd. signed the project contract with the Ministry on February 19, formalizing the private sector partnership that will field and operate the new system.

The Ministry of Defense awarded the satellite constellation project to a group that includes Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Mitsui and Co., Ltd., Synspective Inc., Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc., Mitsui Bussan Aerospace Co., Ltd. and Axelspace. Within this consortium, Axelspace is the only company tasked solely with providing optical imagery, and will focus on acquiring high quality satellite image data in support of national security requirements.

Japan is using a Private Finance Initiative structure to build and operate the constellation, allowing private companies to own and run the space infrastructure while delivering services to the Ministry of Defense. The project aims to secure a stable supply of imagery intelligence that will help underpin the effectiveness of the country's stand off defense capabilities, which rely on operating at long ranges outside an adversary's threat envelope.

Stand off defense capabilities are defined in the program as the ability to effectively counter external attacks from positions beyond the reach of opposing weapons. High cadence, reliable satellite imagery is expected to strengthen surveillance, situational awareness and targeting support for these missions, especially when integrated with other defense systems and intelligence sources.

"Under the recently concluded contract, Axelspace will participate as the sole optical imagery provider," said Yuya Nakamura, President and CEO of Axelspace Corporation. "Based on the satellite development and operation technologies we have built to date, as well as our track record of stable image data provision, we aim to accurately address the needs of the national security field. At the same time, we will continue to actively expand the utilization of satellite data in the private sector and emerging markets, which are expected to see significant growth in the future."

Axelspace plans to draw on its existing microsatellite platforms, ground infrastructure and data handling systems to meet the performance and reliability requirements of the Ministry of Defense project. The company already operates its own commercial Earth observation constellation, and intends to leverage this experience in orbit operations, tasking and imagery delivery to support the new defense oriented mission.

Related Links
 Axelspace Corporation
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
Vulcan rocket sends USSF 87 national security payloads to orbit
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 18, 2026
 U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command and United Launch Alliance have completed the USSF 87 mission, launching a Vulcan Centaur rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, at 4:22 am EST Feb 12. The pre dawn liftoff marked the second National Security Space Launch mission to fly on ULA's Vulcan rocket under the NSSL program. The mission was directed by Space Systems Command's Systems Delta 80, also known as SYD 80, working with mission partners across the l ... read more
SPACEWAR
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
SPACEWAR
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
SPACEWAR
Drone attack on Sudan market kills 28: rights group

 Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city

 Australian defence firm helps Ukraine zap Russian drones

 AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners
SPACEWAR
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
SPACEWAR
3 Surprising Ways Space Hardware Reaches Launchpads

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry

 Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility
SPACEWAR
Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US

 German foreign minister slams France over defence spending

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises

 Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
SPACEWAR
French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files

 UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US

 EU top diplomat rejects Europe 'bashing' by US as calls grow for a US reset

 US to withdraw all troops from Syria: reports
SPACEWAR
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.