Axelspace to supply imagery for Japan defense satellite network

Tri-Sat Constellation Co., Ltd. is a special purpose company formed by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation and Mitsui and Co., Ltd. for the Ministry of Defense constellation project. Acting on behalf of the consortium, Tri-Sat Constellation Co., Ltd. signed the project contract with the Ministry on February 19, formalizing the private sector partnership that will field and operate the new system.
The Ministry of Defense awarded the satellite constellation project to a group that includes Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, Mitsui and Co., Ltd., Synspective Inc., Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space Inc., Mitsui Bussan Aerospace Co., Ltd. and Axelspace. Within this consortium, Axelspace is the only company tasked solely with providing optical imagery, and will focus on acquiring high quality satellite image data in support of national security requirements.
Japan is using a Private Finance Initiative structure to build and operate the constellation, allowing private companies to own and run the space infrastructure while delivering services to the Ministry of Defense. The project aims to secure a stable supply of imagery intelligence that will help underpin the effectiveness of the country's stand off defense capabilities, which rely on operating at long ranges outside an adversary's threat envelope.
Stand off defense capabilities are defined in the program as the ability to effectively counter external attacks from positions beyond the reach of opposing weapons. High cadence, reliable satellite imagery is expected to strengthen surveillance, situational awareness and targeting support for these missions, especially when integrated with other defense systems and intelligence sources.
"Under the recently concluded contract, Axelspace will participate as the sole optical imagery provider," said Yuya Nakamura, President and CEO of Axelspace Corporation. "Based on the satellite development and operation technologies we have built to date, as well as our track record of stable image data provision, we aim to accurately address the needs of the national security field. At the same time, we will continue to actively expand the utilization of satellite data in the private sector and emerging markets, which are expected to see significant growth in the future."
Axelspace plans to draw on its existing microsatellite platforms, ground infrastructure and data handling systems to meet the performance and reliability requirements of the Ministry of Defense project. The company already operates its own commercial Earth observation constellation, and intends to leverage this experience in orbit operations, tasking and imagery delivery to support the new defense oriented mission.
Related Links
Axelspace Corporation
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Drone attack on Sudan market kills 28: rights group
Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
Australian defence firm helps Ukraine zap Russian drones
AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
|
3 Surprising Ways Space Hardware Reaches Launchpads
Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility
Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US
German foreign minister slams France over defence spending
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files
UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US
EU top diplomat rejects Europe 'bashing' by US as calls grow for a US reset
US to withdraw all troops from Syria: reports
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters