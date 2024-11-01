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 BlackSky Lands 30 Million Dollar Assured ISR Contract With International Defense Customer
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BlackSky Lands 30 Million Dollar Assured ISR Contract With International Defense Customer

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles, CA (SPX) May 01, 2026
 BlackSky Technology Inc. has secured a nearly $30 million, one-year Assured subscription contract from an international defense customer seeking guaranteed access to real-time space-based tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

The customer moved from an initial six-figure Early Access pilot program to the full subscription deal in under six months, a timeline that BlackSky attributed to incremental validation of mission value and ease of integration into the customer's existing operations. The award also follows BlackSky's commissioning of its fourth next-generation Gen-3 satellite and the general availability opening of Gen-3 very high-resolution imagery services.

CEO Brian O'Toole described the deal as the company's single largest annual Assured contract to date. "With four Gen-3s on orbit, BlackSky is seeing growing momentum and rapid adoption of Gen-3 services from new and existing customers as we enter our next phase of growth with increasingly more international customers validating operational utility through successful pilot programs then quickly scaling up to support their long-term mission critical needs," O'Toole said.

The Assured subscription tier is designed for military and intelligence organizations requiring prioritized tasking, guaranteed collection, and fast delivery over designated areas of interest. O'Toole noted that latency was the primary operational driver for this particular customer. "Assured delivers reliable, secure and dedicated access to advanced Gen-3 capabilities exactly where and when it matters most. This reliability along with the unmatched ease of access to data and Gen-3 performance were the primary drivers behind the expanded commitment," he said.

Under the contract, the customer received immediate web-enabled access to 35-centimeter resolution Gen-3 imagery through BlackSky's Spectra tasking and analytics platform. Spectra supports a range of collection types including daytime, nighttime, stereo sets and pairs, burst, and area collections. The platform also includes AI-enabled detection analytics for vehicles, aircraft, and vessels.

BlackSky said its fourth Gen-3 satellite reached general availability of imaging services within one week of its launch in early March 2026. The company said all four Gen-3 units have demonstrated consistent performance, with imagery sharp enough to resolve individual people, their shadows, and sea or land vessels. That resolution level is intended to reduce analytical uncertainty and improve the precision of AI-enabled downstream analytics.

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