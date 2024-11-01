BlackSky books major export deal for rapid deployment of Gen-3 imaging satellite

Under the agreement, the customer will receive a national, on-orbit imaging asset with best-in-class 35-centimeter resolution and AI-enabled analytics capabilities on a compressed schedule measured in months rather than years. BlackSky says it is moving Gen-3 units directly from its agile production line through a rapid deployment process designed to bring long-term mission capabilities online in a short timeframe.
The Assured services component of the contract gives the customer guaranteed access and priority tasking capacity across BlackSky's dynamic monitoring constellation. That access focuses on the customer's national and regional areas of interest, allowing frequent revisits and high-temporal coverage over critical locations for defense and security operations.
Once the Gen-3 satellite becomes operational, it will work in parallel with the existing BlackSky constellation to generate mission-relevant intelligence at high speed. The enhanced image clarity of the Gen-3 system is intended to expand AI-driven detection, identification and classification across a broad set of tactically important targets, including vehicles, aircraft, vessels and other objects of interest.
BlackSky highlights its vertically integrated approach as a key enabler for this type of accelerated program, bringing satellite design and agile manufacturing together with constellation operations and end-to-end software development under one roof. According to the company, this model supports rapid development, production and deployment of space-based intelligence solutions at what it describes as disruptive speed, scale and economics.
To address growing global demand for reliable access to geospatial intelligence, BlackSky structures its offerings around multiple access models. Customers can opt for On-Demand subscription access, Assured subscription access that includes reserved imaging capacity, or full sovereign systems that combine satellites, ground infrastructure and software tailored to national requirements.
