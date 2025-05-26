BlackSky targets May 27 launch for next Gen3 imaging satellite with Rocket Lab

Brian O'Toole, CEO of BlackSky, emphasized the strategic value of the Gen-3 upgrades: "Each successive Gen-3 launch represents a major step forward for our global defense and intelligence customer base with the prospect of new mission applications that will be enabled by combining very high-resolution imaging with high-frequency monitoring and advanced AI analytics."
BlackSky is advancing the pace of commercial space intelligence with an AI-driven platform that fuses rapid satellite tasking and data delivery. The company has already secured multiple early access contracts for its Gen-3 capabilities and plans to roll out general commercial access by the fourth quarter of 2025.
With a roadmap that includes placing eight Gen-3 satellites in orbit by early 2026, BlackSky aims to strengthen its monitoring network and increase both the reliability and scale of its intelligence coverage. The evolving constellation is being engineered to enable automated identification and classification of a wide array of objects, including military vehicles, vessels and aircraft.
These capabilities are designed to support a broad range of defense and intelligence missions, offering high-speed access to precision insights tailored for tactical and strategic operations.
Related Links
BlackSky
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Trump unveils plans for 'Golden Dome' missile shield for US
In tone shift, Kremlin calls Trump's Golden Dome plan 'sovereign matter'
Trump's 'Golden Dome' US missile defense plan faces major challenges
Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap
North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military
Britain, Germany jointly developing missiles: ministers
US sanctions Chinese, HK firms for aiding Iran's missile program
Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports
Chinese Combat Drones Secure Global Market Lead in Counterterrorism
Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks
Drones drag Sudan war into dangerous new territory
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
|
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo
Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
Denmark to add 5,000 military positions
Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices
UK FM says EU defence pact will 'complement' NATO
US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One
EU finalises 150-bn-euro loan scheme to rearm
Merz warns of Russia threat in visit to NATO's eastern flank
Merz to visit Lithuania as Germany helps bolster NATO's eastern flank
Is NATO set to agree spending 5% of GDP on defence? Not q
Finland says 'closely' monitoring Russian military build-up
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters