Britain to purchase 12 nuclear weapons-capable F-35 jets from U.S.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to make the announcement Wednesday, during the final day of the three-day NATO summit being held at The Hague.
"The UK's commitment to NATO is unquestionable, as is the alliance's contribution to keeping the UK safe and secure, but we must all step up to protect the Euro-Atlantic area for generations to come," Starmer said in a statement.
He added that the addition of the F-35A aircraft "will herald a new era for our world-leading Royal Air Force and deter hostile threats that threaten the UK and our allies."
The F-35A fighter jet is a Lockheed Martine aircraft that replaced the U.S. Air Forces' F-16 Fighting Falcon and A-10 Thunderbolt II, and packs 43,000 pounds of thrust.
According to 10 Downing Street, the newly purchased fighters will be based at Royal Air Force Marham, with expectations that London will procure 138 of them over the lifetime of the program.
NATO's nuclear deterrence policy and force relies heavily, though not entirely, on the United States' nuclear arsenal that has been deployed to Europe, while France and Britain both play a deterrent role with their own nuclear weapons.
According to the defensive military alliance, a number of countries have contributed dual-capable aircraft to the mission "and are available at various levels of readiness."
The announcement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has been pressing NATO partners to do more to support their own defense and to rely less on Washington.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability
Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation
Israel power supplier reports damage near 'strategic' facility in south
Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks
Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials
Iran says 'main target' of attack that hit Israel hospital was military site
Russian drone and missile barrage kills eight in Kyiv
First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials
Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
|
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
Spain publishes NATO letter to back spending exemption claim
NATO strikes spending deal, but Spain exemption claim risks Trump ire
Canada, EU deepen defense partnership as Ottawa shifts from U.S.
Belgium wants NATO flexibility following Spain's 'noisy' outburst
China helpless as Middle East war craters regional leverage: analysts
'Highly undesirable': Dutch host NATO during political crisis
Can NATO keep Trump on-message about Russia threat?
Dalai Lama to issue July 2 message, expected to address succession
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters