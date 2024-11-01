Children must not be 'collateral damage' in Mideast war: UN experts

Iran has blamed Israel and the United States for the strike on the school in the Iranian city of Minab on the first day of the war on Saturday, giving a toll of more than 150 dead.
Neither the United States nor Israel have confirmed the attack, and AFP has been unable to independently verify the toll or visit the site.
"The committee is alarmed by reports of strikes on civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, which have injured and traumatised children, and claimed many young lives," it said.
"This is a reminder that children are among the most vulnerable in armed conflicts, and must never be treated as collateral damage."
According to state media, Iran on Tuesday held funerals for at least 165 people, including students, killed in the alleged strike.
State television carried images showing a large crowd of mourners in Minab weeping over what appeared to be bodies wrapped in white shrouds.
The UN committee's 18 independent experts are tasked with monitoring how countries implement the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
The convention came into force in 1990. Every United Nations member state is a party, except the United States.
The convention requires countries to safeguard the rights to life, survival and development of every child, and to take all measures to ensure children's rights are respected in armed conflicts.
"Children must be protected from direct and indirect effects of hostilities," the committee said.
It called for an immediate and sustained ceasefire by all parties to the Middle East war "so that children are no longer exposed to killing, maiming, displacement, psychological harm, or other violations of their rights".
It also urged the warring parties to take all necessary measures to protect children, including ensuring that schools and hospitals are not attacked and that humanitarians can safely reach children in need.
The committee's opinions are non-binding but carry reputational weight.
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners
Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
Drone attack on Sudan market kills 28: rights group
Bitter cold complicates Ukraine's drone defence
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
|
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer
Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform
Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US
German foreign minister slams France over defence spending
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files
UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US
EU top diplomat rejects Europe 'bashing' by US as calls grow for a US reset
Japan protests China comments on reviving 'militarism'
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters