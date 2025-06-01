Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 China displaces old foe Japan in South Koreans' minds ahead of vote
China displaces old foe Japan in South Koreans' minds ahead of vote
 By Oliver Hotham and Lillian Ding
 Seoul (AFP) June 1, 2025

Shops selling steaming snacks line the streets of Seoul's Daerim neighbourhood, home to thousands of ethnic Chinese, some feeling the pressure from mounting anti-Beijing sentiment ahead of South Korea's election.

China has displaced longtime foe and former colonial power Japan in many South Koreans' minds as the country's most distrusted neighbour in recent years.

And ahead of Tuesday's vote, anti-Chinese feeling has spread among South Koreans -- online, at right-wing rallies and in Seoul's Chinatown.

Many of the quarter's Chinese residents, such as 74-year-old Yu Shunzi, flocked to South Korea seeking economic opportunities in the 1990s and 2000s.

"A lot of Koreans still think China is a very backward country and discriminate against Chinese a lot," she told AFP.

Yu, who arrived in 2007 from the northeastern Chinese province of Heilongjiang, said the situation is so bad that she planned to move back when the economy allowed.

"I want to go home, but with the exchange rate being this low, I'd lose a lot of money," she said.

While former colonial master Japan has long had a difficult relationship with South Korea, Seoul's ties with China have increasingly come under the spotlight.

In 2022, polling conducted by Hankook Research showed for the first time that South Koreans distrusted China more than they did Japan -- a trend that has continued in recent years.

- 'No affinity' towards China -

Former leader Yoon Suk Yeol referred to vague allegations of Chinese spying when he tried to justify his declaration of martial law, which led to his ousting.

Conspiracy theories have since run rampant among the South Korean right, fuelling the distrust.

But analysts also say that a series of clashes between Beijing and Seoul in recent years over history, territory and defence are the deeper cause of the schism.

"China's growing assertiveness is the main reason behind South Korea's negative views about the country," said Ramon Pacheco Pardo from King's College London.

"Most South Koreans have no affinity towards today's China," the international relations professor told AFP.

Seoul has long trodden a fine line between top trading partner China and defence guarantor the United States.

Relations with China nosedived in 2016 following the South's decision to deploy the US-made THAAD missile defence system.

Beijing saw it as a threat to its own security and reacted furiously, imposing a string of restrictions on South Korean businesses and banning group tours as part of sweeping economic retaliation.

A series of public spats about the origins of Korean cultural staples such as kimchi, which China had claimed as its own, also left a bitter taste.

Yoon's administration deepened that divide, cleaving close to the United States and seeking to improve ties with Japan.

"Under his leadership, Seoul made its position unmistakably clear: it stood with Washington and its allies, not Beijing," Claudia Kim, assistant professor at City University of Hong Kong, told AFP.

Opposition leader and election frontrunner Lee Jae-myung has publicly hinted that a softer line might be in the works if he wins.

Beijing won't "miss the opportunity to improve relations with the South" if Lee wins, Cheong Seong-chang at Seoul's Sejong Institute told AFP, suggesting a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping could even take place.

Lee has also raised alarm bells by saying that a future conflict between China and Taiwan would not be South Korea's concern.

That could put him on a collision course with the administration of US President Donald Trump, which has made containing China a cornerstone of its bid to reshape the international order.

"Trump's focus on deterring China may lead to a mismatch of foreign policy priorities with Lee," Edward Howell, a lecturer in politics at the University of Oxford, told AFP.

- Fake news thrives -

Compounding deepening distrust of China has been a surge of conspiracy theories.

Analysis by AFP revealed many of the most widely-circulated pieces of misinformation tap into fears of meddling by China.

Rallies in support of ex-president Yoon have featured calls to oust alleged "pro-Chinese Communist Party" forces, as well as posters with anti-Chinese slurs and slogans advocating for Chinese nationals to be deported.

A recent editorial in Beijing's state-run nationalist tabloid Global Times condemned "far-right" forces in South Korea for "stirring up xenophobia" against Chinese people.

In Seoul's Chinatown, Li Jinzi, 73, complained about a culture of "misinformation" that was breeding negative feelings towards her home country.

"Fake news breeds misunderstandings," she said.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
N. Korea detains another official over warship launch accident
 Seoul (AFP) May 26, 2025
 North Korea has detained another official over last week's failed launch of a warship, which damaged the 5,000-ton naval destroyer, state media reported Monday. Pyongyang announced "a serious accident" at Wednesday's launch ceremony, which crushed sections of the bottom of the newly built destroyer. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the mishap a "criminal act caused by absolute carelessness". Ri Hyong Son, vice department director of the Munitions Industry Department of the Party Centra ... read more
NUKEWARS
Israel military says intercepted two projectiles fired from Yemen

 Trump says 'Golden Dome' free for Canada if it joins US

 North Korea says US missile shield plans risk 'nuclear war' in space

 Israel military says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
NUKEWARS
Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons

 Russia strikes Kyiv after first stage of major prisoner swap

 Merz says Kyiv's key allies no longer limit range of weapons

 North Korea fires multiple unidentified cruise missiles: Seoul military
NUKEWARS
Ukraine fires massive drone barrage at Moscow

 Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research

 Ukrainian drone attacks halt flights at Moscow airports

 Least confident drone bids drive smarter delivery networks
NUKEWARS
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
NUKEWARS
Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty

 Denmark to add 5,000 military positions

 Nordics, Lithuania plan joint purchase of combat vehicles
NUKEWARS
Germany says to continue Israel arms sales amid embargo call

 NATO head expects members to agree to spend 5% GDP on defense

 Top U.S. defense contractor L3 Tech to pay $62M to settle claims of deceptive practices

 US accepts Boeing jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One
NUKEWARS
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany: army

 Russia to present peace 'memorandum' to Ukraine at new talks

 Trump 'on brand' with anti-woke rant at army officer graduation

 Russia's Lavrov calls German army buildup plan 'very worrying'
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.