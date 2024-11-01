Military Space News
 China says Japan's Takaichi must show 'actions' for dialogue

by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Feb 10, 2026

China insisted Tuesday that Tokyo must first show "concrete actions" after Japan's newly elected prime minister Sanae Takaichi said she was "open to various dialogues" with Beijing, effectively rejecting her overtures.

Those actions included a retraction of Takaichi's November comments that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any Chinese attack on self-ruled island Taiwan, which have fuelled a months-long diplomatic stand-off with Beijing.

A day after winning a landslide election, Takaichi told reporters Japan was "open to various dialogues with China".

Asked about her comments Tuesday, China's foreign ministry said "genuine dialogue should be built on respect for one another".

"Proclaiming dialogue with one's mouth while engaging in confrontation -- no one will accept this kind of dialogue," spokesman Lin Jian told a regular news briefing.

Beijing has called repeatedly for Takaichi to retract her comments about Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory and has not ruled out force to take over.

China has discouraged its citizens from travelling to Japan and reportedly choked off critical exports of rare-earth products.

Lin said Tuesday Tokyo must "demonstrate a sincere desire for dialogue through concrete actions".

"If Japan truly wants to develop a strategic and mutually beneficial relationship with China, it's very easy and clear: withdraw Takaichi's erroneous remarks about Taiwan," he said.

