Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 China warns of 'spillover of war' risk in Iran-Israel conflict
China warns of 'spillover of war' risk in Iran-Israel conflict
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) June 23, 2025

China urged Iran and Israel on Monday to de-escalate in order to prevent the "spillover" of their war, as fighting between the two foes raged for the 11th day.

"The Chinese side urges the parties to the conflict to prevent the situation from escalating repeatedly, resolutely avoid the spillover of war, and return to the path of political resolution," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

Aerial assaults raged between Iran and Israel early Monday while Tehran vowed retaliation over the bunker-buster bombs American warplanes unleashed at the weekend on three nuclear sites.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged China Sunday to help deter Iran from shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial trade route, following American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Beijing on Monday said the international community must do more to prevent fighting between Iran and Israel from impacting the global economy, noting the "Persian Gulf and surrounding waters are important international trade routes".

"Maintaining security and stability in this region is in the common interests of the international community," the foreign ministry's Guo said.

"China calls on the international community to make greater efforts to promote the de-escalation of the conflict and prevent regional instability from having a greater impact on global economic development," he added.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Bone collectors: searching for WWII remains in Okinawa
 Itoman, Japan (AFP) June 23, 2025
 Trekking through mud and rocks in Japan's humid Okinawan jungle, Takamatsu Gushiken reached a slope of ground where human remains have lain forgotten since World War II. The 72-year-old said a brief prayer and lifted a makeshift protective covering, exposing half-buried bones believed to be those of a young Japanese soldier. "These remains have the right to be returned to their families," said Gushiken, a businessman who has voluntarily searched for the war dead for more than four decades. T ... read more
WAR REPORT
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability

 Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts

 Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats

 York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation
WAR REPORT
Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks

 Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials

 Iran says 'main target' of attack that hit Israel hospital was military site

 Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'
WAR REPORT
First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials

 Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven

 Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials

 Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace
WAR REPORT
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat

 Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
WAR REPORT
Innovative solutions for climate control in military forward bases

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
WAR REPORT
NATO strikes spending deal, but Spain exemption claim risks Trump ire

 Belgium wants NATO flexibility following Spain's 'noisy' outburst

 Protesters slam war profiteering, Israel at French air fair

 Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show
WAR REPORT
'Highly undesirable': Dutch host NATO during political crisis

 Can NATO keep Trump on-message about Russia threat?

 Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement

 Dalai Lama to issue July 2 message, expected to address succession
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.