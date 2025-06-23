China warns of 'spillover of war' risk in Iran-Israel conflict

"The Chinese side urges the parties to the conflict to prevent the situation from escalating repeatedly, resolutely avoid the spillover of war, and return to the path of political resolution," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.
Aerial assaults raged between Iran and Israel early Monday while Tehran vowed retaliation over the bunker-buster bombs American warplanes unleashed at the weekend on three nuclear sites.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged China Sunday to help deter Iran from shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial trade route, following American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
Beijing on Monday said the international community must do more to prevent fighting between Iran and Israel from impacting the global economy, noting the "Persian Gulf and surrounding waters are important international trade routes".
"Maintaining security and stability in this region is in the common interests of the international community," the foreign ministry's Guo said.
"China calls on the international community to make greater efforts to promote the de-escalation of the conflict and prevent regional instability from having a greater impact on global economic development," he added.
Related Links
Space War News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability
Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation
Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks
Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials
Iran says 'main target' of attack that hit Israel hospital was military site
Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'
First SIRTAP tactical drone prototype completes assembly ahead of ground trials
Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials
Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat
Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
|
Innovative solutions for climate control in military forward bases
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
NATO strikes spending deal, but Spain exemption claim risks Trump ire
Belgium wants NATO flexibility following Spain's 'noisy' outburst
Protesters slam war profiteering, Israel at French air fair
Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show
'Highly undesirable': Dutch host NATO during political crisis
Can NATO keep Trump on-message about Russia threat?
Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement
Dalai Lama to issue July 2 message, expected to address succession
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters