Military Space News
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
 DAMPE space telescope finds universal spectral feature that narrows field on cosmic ray origins
illustration only

DAMPE space telescope finds universal spectral feature that narrows field on cosmic ray origins

by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin (SPX) May 01, 2026
 The DAMPE space telescope has identified a universal feature in the energy spectra of cosmic ray nuclei -- from protons to iron -- that strongly favors rigidity-dependent models of cosmic ray acceleration and transport over competing alternatives, according to a new study published in Nature.

DAMPE, the Dark Matter Particle Explorer, was launched in December 2015 and has been accumulating high-precision measurements of cosmic ray particle fluxes from orbit. The international mission includes a major contribution from the astrophysics group at the Department of Nuclear and Particle Physics at the University of Geneva (UNIGE), which helped develop one of the instrument's key sub-detectors and led parts of the data analysis.

Cosmic rays are the most energetic particles observed in the universe, reaching energies far beyond anything achievable in ground-based accelerators. Despite more than a century since their discovery, their precise origin remains unresolved. Leading candidates include supernovae, black hole jets, and pulsars. DAMPE was designed in part to probe those sources and to investigate whether dark matter plays any role in their production.

The new results center on what researchers call spectral softening -- a steepening in the rate at which particle counts fall off as energy increases. The team found that this softening occurs at the same magnetic rigidity for all the nuclei examined, at approximately 15 TV (teravolts). Rigidity measures the resistance of a charged particle's path to deflection by a magnetic field and is a fundamental quantity in describing how particles move through the galaxy.

The consistency of the softening threshold across different nuclear species is the critical finding. It strongly supports models in which the acceleration and propagation of cosmic rays are governed by rigidity rather than by energy per nucleon -- the energy divided by the number of protons and neutrons in each nucleus. Alternative models built around energy-per-nucleon as the governing variable are ruled out by the data at a confidence level of 99.999 percent.

"Cosmic rays are primarily composed of protons, but also of helium, carbon, oxygen, and iron nuclei," said Andrii Tykhonov, associate professor at the DPNC and co-author of the study. "These particles are also categorised according to their energy: low, up to a few billion electron-volts; intermediate, from a few billion to several hundred billion electron-volts; and high, from 1,000 billion electron-volts and beyond."

The Geneva team contributed advanced artificial intelligence techniques for reconstructing detected particle events and played a central role in measuring proton and helium fluxes and analysing carbon spectra. The group also led development of DAMPE's Silicon-Tungsten Tracker (STK), which handles precise reconstruction of particle trajectories and charge measurement.

The results place new experimental constraints on acceleration models in astrophysical sources and on how particles propagate through the interstellar medium, offering a sharper framework for modelling the high-energy particle populations that fill the galaxy.

Research Report: Charge-dependent spectral softenings of primary cosmic rays below the knee

Related Links
 Universite de Geneve
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Blazar population may power record energy neutrino
 Paris, France (SPX) Mar 09, 2026
 Three years ago, the KM3NeT/ARCA neutrino detector in the Mediterranean Sea recorded the passage of an ultra-energetic cosmic neutrino, the most energetic neutrino ever detected, with an energy of about 220 PeV, more than an order of magnitude above previously observed high-energy neutrinos. The event drew wide attention because its origin was unknown and challenged existing models for the production of such extreme particles. A new study by the KM3NeT collaboration, published in the Journal of Co ... read more
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
NATO intercepts second Iran missile in Turkish airspace

 Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China

 Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO

 Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Hawk shape shifting in flight may guide future drone control

 China Moves To Convert Underused Airspace Into A New Industrial Growth Engine

 Airspan extends 5G in motion to defense aerial networks

 EDA taps Airbus to broaden Capa-X drone mission roles
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
CACI Wins 231 Million Dollar Task Order for Tactical Satellite Communications to US Special Operations Command

 MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over Pentagon row

 Global arms exports soar on European demand: study

 China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader

 Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war

 Elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei suggests ultraconservatives steering Iran

 Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Ultra-Thin Dual-Mode Shielding Film Blocks Electromagnetic Waves and Neutron Radiation Simultaneously

 LMU Munich Solves Two Key Barriers Blocking Perovskite Quantum Dots From Real-World Use

 Ultrafast thermal detector pushes gigahertz performance frontier

 Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.