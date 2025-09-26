Military Space News
 MDA to bring enhanced space tracking services to support Canadian defence
illustration only
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 26, 2025

MDA Space Ltd. has been awarded a standing offer by Canada's Department of National Defence (DND) to provide enhanced space situational awareness services in partnership with Canadian firm ThothX Group. The agreement highlights the growing importance of space domain awareness as orbital traffic and threats escalate worldwide.

The service integrates ThothX's Earthfence Radar Capability with MDA Space's secure cloud-based infrastructure, enabling accurate tracking of satellites and objects in geosynchronous orbit, about 36,000 km from Earth. This solution aims to safeguard critical Canadian space assets, including communications, navigation, and weather systems, from potential collisions and debris.

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with the Department of National Defence in advancing Canada's space security," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Our heritage and expertise in Space Domain Awareness is built on decades of operational excellence, innovation, and trusted partnership with Canada's defence community. As threats in orbit continue to grow, MDA Space remains committed to delivering the mission-critical insight needed to navigate an increasingly complex space environment."

ThothX CEO and CTO Brendan Quine noted that the combined solution "gives operators and regulators the perspective and confidence they need to ensure the safe and sustainable use of space. This mission extends the boundary of space domain awareness that provides reliable and critical insight and awareness."

The announcement comes as more than 19,000 satellites and over 30,000 objects are now tracked in Earth's orbit, underlining the urgency for enhanced monitoring. The new service builds on expertise developed with Sapphire, Canada's first military satellite, which was designed and built by MDA Space and remains a key contributor to the US Space Surveillance Network.

SPACEWAR
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
