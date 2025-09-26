Razor's Edge raises $560 million to scale defense and aerospace technology firms



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 26, 2025



Razor's Edge has announced the close of its fourth investment fund, securing $560 million in commitments, surpassing its $400 million target. The new fund increases the firm's total assets under management to more than $1.25 billion, highlighting strong investor confidence in its national security-driven growth equity model.

Founded in 2010, the firm has become a major force in advancing critical national security technologies, scaling companies in aerospace, defense, space, cyber, AI, autonomy, advanced sensing, and signal processing. Fund IV is Razor's Edge's largest raise to date, designed to accelerate portfolio companies' access to markets and mission opportunities.

"This fund represents a renewed commitment to our mission to ensure the U.S. and its allies maintain technological superiority in an increasingly contested world," said Peggy Styer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Our team is built from the national security community, and we invest with deep conviction in companies that will win on the modern battlefield."

Jack Kerrigan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, added that Razor's Edge is "uniquely positioned to accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities to the defense and intelligence community's mission," stressing that Fund IV continues their focus on building enduring companies to strengthen national defense.

"The national security environment demands bold innovation and decisive capital. Fund IV represents the continued confidence of our limited partners in our deep domain expertise and differentiated approach," said Co-Founder and Managing Partner Mark Spoto. He noted that four new investments have already been made from Fund IV to advance U.S. and allied capabilities.

