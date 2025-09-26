Military Space News
MILPLEX
 Razor's Edge raises $560 million to scale defense and aerospace technology firms
illustration only
Razor's Edge raises $560 million to scale defense and aerospace technology firms
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 26, 2025

Razor's Edge has announced the close of its fourth investment fund, securing $560 million in commitments, surpassing its $400 million target. The new fund increases the firm's total assets under management to more than $1.25 billion, highlighting strong investor confidence in its national security-driven growth equity model.

Founded in 2010, the firm has become a major force in advancing critical national security technologies, scaling companies in aerospace, defense, space, cyber, AI, autonomy, advanced sensing, and signal processing. Fund IV is Razor's Edge's largest raise to date, designed to accelerate portfolio companies' access to markets and mission opportunities.

"This fund represents a renewed commitment to our mission to ensure the U.S. and its allies maintain technological superiority in an increasingly contested world," said Peggy Styer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Our team is built from the national security community, and we invest with deep conviction in companies that will win on the modern battlefield."

Jack Kerrigan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, added that Razor's Edge is "uniquely positioned to accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities to the defense and intelligence community's mission," stressing that Fund IV continues their focus on building enduring companies to strengthen national defense.

"The national security environment demands bold innovation and decisive capital. Fund IV represents the continued confidence of our limited partners in our deep domain expertise and differentiated approach," said Co-Founder and Managing Partner Mark Spoto. He noted that four new investments have already been made from Fund IV to advance U.S. and allied capabilities.

Related Links
 Razor's Edge
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
Spain approves 'total' arms embargo against Israel
 Madrid (AFP) Sept 23, 2025
 The Spanish government approved Tuesday a "total" arms embargo on Israel, part of a package of measures aimed at halting what Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called "the genocide in Gaza". The decree prohibits all exports to Israel of defence material and dual-use products or technologies, and the import of such equipment to Spain, Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said at a news conference. It also blocks requests for the transit of aircraft fuel with potential military applications and bans imports ... read more
MILPLEX
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
MILPLEX
China urges US, Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system

 Denmark to buy European-made air defence against Russia threat

 Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes

 US approves $1 bn missile sale to Finland
MILPLEX
China develops UAV defenses from spoofing detection to covert links and shipboard landing

 Lithuania eases rules on shooting down drones

 Two Scandinavian airports temporarily shutter over drone sightings

 Maxar and AIDC advance Taiwan UAV sector with GPS-jamming resilience software
MILPLEX
Terran Orbital finalizes Tranche 1 satellite bus delivery for Lockheed Martin

 Taiwan running out of time for satellite communications, space chief tells AFP

 Gilat wins $7 million US defense contract for transportable SATCOM systems

 Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom
MILPLEX
VA uses $84M in grant funding to help homeless veterans; Pentagon disbands advisory committee on women in military

 Brazil, Chile sign defense agreement

 Hegseth targets beards, facial hair with military 'grooming standard'

 Ukraine says needs $120 bn for defence in 2026
MILPLEX
Indian armoured vehicle factory inaugurated in Morocco

 Spain approves 'total' arms embargo against Israel

 Boeing defense workers reject deal to end strike

 Spain faces uphill battle to cut Israel military ties: experts
MILPLEX
Trump to U.N.: 'Your countries are going to hell'

 Trump mocks UN on peace and migration in blistering return

 NATO's 'eyes in sky' scour eastern flank for Russian threats

 Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war,' urges UN probe
MILPLEX
Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.