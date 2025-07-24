US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt



by AFP Staff Writers



Washington (AFP) July 24, 2025



The United States on Thursday announced the approval of a $4.67 billion sale of the NASAMS air defense system and related support to Egypt.

NASAMS -- the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System -- has seen recent use on the battlefield after being provided to Ukraine by Kyiv's supporters as part of efforts to bolster the country's air defenses against Russian attacks.

"The proposed sale will improve Egypt's capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to detect various air threats," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

The deal also "will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major non-NATO ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East," DSCA said.

The State Department approved the possible sale of the system to Egypt and the DSCA provided the required notification to the US Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.

