Military Space News
MILPLEX
 Ukraine's anti-graft body says new bill restores independence
Ukraine's anti-graft body says new bill restores independence
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) July 24, 2025

Ukraine's anti-corruption body NABU said a new bill submitted to parliament Thursday would restore its independence, after President Volodymyr Zelensky backtracked under pressure from nationwide protests and the EU.

Thousands took to the streets across Ukraine this week to protest against legal changes that removed the independence of key anti-graft agencies, NABU and SAPO.

They were the country's first large-scale demonstrations since Russia invaded more than three years ago.

The changes also raised concerns in the European Union, a key ally to Ukraine in its war against Russia, which has said reforms are essential for closer European integration.

"Bill 13533, submitted by the President of Ukraine as urgent, restores all procedural powers and guarantees of independence of the NABU and SAPO," NABU said in a statement.

Both agencies took part in the preparation of the new draft law, it added.

Zelensky had promised on Wednesday he would propose a new bill on anti-graft agencies to parliament just a day after having approved the controversial reforms.

The European Union welcomed his new position.

On Thursday, Zelensky wrote on social media that he had just approved the text of the new bill.

"It is important that we respect the position of all Ukrainians and are grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine," he added.

Zelensky also discussed the issue with the British and German leaders.

He invited Berlin to join "the expert review of the bill" and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer suggested involving experts in scrutinizing it, Zelensky said in a statement after phone calls with the leaders.

Zelensky's deputy prime minister in charge of Ukraine's EU integration, Taras Kachka, reassured the bloc's ambassadors that the independence of anti-corruption bodies remained a "priority".

But a solution that would satisfy all parties was needed, he added.

The earlier version of the bill that was aimed at curbing independence of anti-graft bodies was swiftly approved by the parliament on Tuesday and signed by Zelensky into law on the same day.

It was aimed at placing the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) under the direct authority of the prosecutor general, who is appointed by the president.

Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MILPLEX
What's in the EU's two-trillion-euro budget bazooka?
 Brussels, Belgium (AFP) July 18, 2025
 EU members got their first chance on Friday to debate the bloc's two-trillion-euro budget bazooka, laying bare divisions among the 27 capitals over the spending plans for 2028-2034. Seeking to balance the European Union's key priorities, Brussels wants the next long-term budget to bolster the bloc's economy, support farmers and plough billions more into defence - all while paying off its debts. The battle lines are now drawn for two years of fraught negotiations between the EU parliament and me ... read more
MILPLEX
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

 Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Space Force general to oversee U.S. 'Golden Dome' missile shield
MILPLEX
Romania to buy Israeli air defence systems for over 2 bn euros

 Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children

 Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine

 Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump
MILPLEX
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports

 Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made

 Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning

 Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting
MILPLEX
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida

 France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors

 SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite

 Eutelsat to Deliver Low Orbit Satellite Services Under New French Defense Agreement
MILPLEX
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
MILPLEX
Europe needs to boost military capabilities: EU defense chief

 Arms maker Saab sees sales rise, growth potential

 US approves $322 mn in arms sales to Ukraine; German government moves to speed up military procurement

 What's in the EU's two-trillion-euro budget bazooka?
MILPLEX
Kremlin cautions 'lots of work' ahead before Ukraine peace deal

 China says raised 'solemn representations' with EU over Russia sanctions

 China, India should work towards 'win-win' cooperation: Chinese FM

 Trump set to visit Scotland for trade talks, and some golf
MILPLEX
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.