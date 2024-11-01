Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 FM says 'no undeclared nuclear enrichment facility' in Iran

FM says 'no undeclared nuclear enrichment facility' in Iran

by AFP Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) Nov 16, 2025

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that the country had no undeclared uranium enrichment sites and that all of its facilities were monitored by the UN's nuclear watchdog.

The assertion came after US media outlets, including the Washington Post and the New York Times, reported that Iran had accelerated construction at a secret underground nuclear site called "Pickaxe Mountain", or Kuh-e Kolang, near its Natanz facility.

"There's no undeclared nuclear enrichment facility in Iran; all of our facilities are under the safeguard and monitoring of the agency," Araghchi said during a forum in Tehran.

He added there was "no enrichment" taking place at present because the sites were damaged in the recent war with Israel.

There has been no mention of the Pickaxe Mountain site by officials or any Iranian media.

In mid-June, Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran, triggering a 12-day war during which the US briefly joined with strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The war, which prompted Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israel, derailed nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington that had begun in April.

During those talks the two sides were at odds over Iran's right to enrich uranium, which Araghchi insisted on Sunday was "undeniable" and "inalienable".

Iran has said its nuclear facilities were severely damaged in the strikes and that enriched material remained under the rubble.

Araghchi's remarks came ahead of a Board of Governors meeting by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meeting slated for later this week.

- 'Fundamental review' -

During Sunday's forum in Tehran, Iranian officials warned the UN body against adopting an anti-Iran resolution.

"In case of a resolution, Iran will consider a review of its relations with the IAEA and will conduct a fundamental review," said Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

In the aftermath of the war, Tehran suspended its cooperation with the IAEA and restricted the watchdog's inspectors from accessing the bombed sites, accusing it of bias and failing to condemn the attacks.

In September, Iran and the IAEA agreed on a new cooperation framework, but weeks later Tehran deemed it invalid after Britain, France and Germany triggered the return of UN sanctions that had been lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal.

That deal officially expired in October, but was effectively torpedoed years earlier after Washington withdrew from it during President Donald Trump's first term.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel has been in place since June 24, but both Israel and the United States have threatened new strikes if Tehran revives its nuclear programme.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization chief Mohammad Eslami called on the IAEA Sunday "to clarify its role and responsibility in the context of a military attack and damage to facilities, so that then we can sit for negotiations on this basis."

He added that Iran's situation after the war has "changed" and the threat was "still active".

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
UN watchdog calls on Iran to urgently allow 'long overdue' uranium stockpile verification
 Vienna (AFP) Nov 12, 2025
 The UN nuclear watchdog on Wednesday called on Iran to allow it to verify its enriched uranium inventories, especially its sensitive stockpile of highly enriched uranium that was "long overdue", according to a confidential report seen by AFP. Tensions between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog have repeatedly flared in recent years, with relations being further strained in the wake of a 12-day war in June that saw Israeli and US strikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities. Since the war, agency insp ... read more
NUKEWARS
Space Force operationally accepts SciTec Forge missile warning ground system

 SpaceX launches 21 satellites for U.S. military from California

 Shield or Spark? The U.S. Golden Dome and the New Missile Arms Race

 Sierra Space clears design milestone for missile tracking satellites in SDA Tranche 2
NUKEWARS
Russia says foiled Ukrainian-UK plot to hijack missile-carrying jet

 North Korea announces missile test hours before Trump due in South

 Russia's Burevestnik: A Nuclear-Powered Missile That Defies Convention

 Trump says missile testing not 'appropriate', as Putin touts nuclear cruise missile
NUKEWARS
Unexplained drone flights fray nerves in Belgium

 Amentum secures up to 995M dollar US Air Force contract for MQ9 modernization

 How drones are altering contemporary warfare

 Britain, France, Germany aid Belgium after drone incursions
NUKEWARS
Vodafone, AST pick Germany for European satellite network

 Possible interference to space communications found as atmospheric CO2 rises

 China sends advanced communications satellite into orbit

 Airbus, Thales, Leonardo sign deal to create satellite powerhouse
NUKEWARS
Sweden, Ukraine to develop new weapons together

 Australian company Hypersonix secures major defence and aerospace investment for green hydrogen hypersonic flight

 Croatia reintroduces conscription to boost defence

 Vance event honoring Marines criticized as a 'dangerous' show of force
NUKEWARS
Brussels and UK haggle over entry fee for EU defence fund

 U.S. lifts Biden-era arms embargo on Cambodia

 German defence giant Rheinmetall sticks to stellar growth goals

 Probe into Thales defence group looking at Indonesian contract
NUKEWARS
Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

 Ukraine, China's critical mineral dominance, on agenda as G7 meets

 UN Security Council votes to lift sanctions on Syrian president

 U.S. attacks another alleged drug trafficking boat, killing two
NUKEWARS
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough

 Novel technique reveals true behavior of next-generation MXenes

 Unique phase of water revealed in nanoscale confinement
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.