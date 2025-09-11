Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 First Tranche 1 satellites launched for Space Development Agency network
illustration only
First Tranche 1 satellites launched for Space Development Agency network
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 11, 2025

Space Systems Command's Assured Access to Space has successfully placed 21 Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) Transport Layer satellites into orbit, marking the first launch of Tranche 1 from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. The mission, supported by Space Launch Delta 30, flew aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 and delivered York Space Systems-built data transport satellites.

These satellites will provide low-latency communication links to support U.S. and allied forces, including tracking of advanced missile threats through beyond-line-of-sight tactical data links from low-Earth orbit. SDA acting director GP Sandhoo said the milestone underscores the agency's speed and innovation, adding that "as the PWSA begins to support military operations, it will enhance our strategic advantage by serving the joint warfighting force with operational capabilities previously thought infeasible from LEO."

Tranche 1 is designed to begin delivering regional warfighting capabilities in 2027, including Link 16 tactical data channels, missile tracking and warning, beyond-line-of-sight targeting, and demonstrations of UHF and S-band satellite communications. These capabilities are being developed through SDA's spiral model, with new technology delivered every two years.

Col. Ryan Hiserote, system program director for AATS Launch Execution, said the mission demonstrated readiness for the higher launch tempo needed to deploy the full Tranche 1 constellation. Launch cadence will continue at about one mission per month over the next nine months, with integration and assurance work conducted in parallel to sustain the pace.

The complete Tranche 1 constellation will consist of 154 satellites, including 126 for the Transport Layer and 28 for the Tracking Layer, plus four missile defense demonstration spacecraft. Each will carry optical communications terminals and Ka-band radio frequency systems. Two SDA Space Operations Centers, located at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, and Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, will manage the fleet, supported by a global ground network.

After deployment into insertion orbit, the satellites will undergo test and checkout before raising to their operational orbit near 1,000 km. Once active, the optically-linked mesh network will deliver tactical data to the battlefield edge, enhancing situational awareness and response for land, sea, and air operations. The PWSA forms part of a broader U.S. Space Force strategy to provide resilient, multi-orbit space capabilities.

Related Links
 Space Systems Command
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
Trump announces US Space Command move to Alabama
 Washington (AFP) Sept 2, 2025
 President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that the headquarters of the US Space Command will be moved from Colorado to Alabama, reversing a decision by his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden. The move, which Trump openly linked to his debunked conspiracy theory about election fraud by opponents, follows a bitter, years-long battle between the two states over which should host the facility. The command center oversees US operations in outer space and brings with it a significant boost to jobs in ... read more
SPACEWAR
Israel says intercepted missile attack by Yemen's Huthis

 France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack
SPACEWAR
Iskander missile used in Russia attack on Kyiv govt building: official

 Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile

 North Korea's Kim inspects new missiles before China trip

 France, Germany to provide more air defence to Ukraine: statement
SPACEWAR
Houthi-backed drone strikes Israeli airport

 Russia launched 458 drones, missiles in overnight attack: Ukraine

 Israel air force intercepts three drones launched from Yemen: military

 Drone swarm breakthrough promises safer and faster aerial missions
SPACEWAR
Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom

 York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch

 Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SPACEWAR
Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade

 What to watch at China's massive military parade

 China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
SPACEWAR
London arms show opens under Israel cloud

 Poland leads way on snapping up EU defence loans

 Boeing says will hire replacements for striking US defense workers

 India hopes 'insights' from Pakistan clash will help woo arms buyers
SPACEWAR
Trump tells Europe to put economic pressure on China over Ukraine

 Trump hails Department of War rebrand as 'message of victory'

 Differences with US do not justify military conflict: Venezuela's Maduro

 US tech titans pay hommage to Trump at White House dinner
SPACEWAR
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.