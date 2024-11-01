Fruit flies survive, reproduce and recover under gravitational forces up to 13G in UC Riverside centrifuge study

The study, led by neuroscience doctoral student Sushmita Arumugam Amogh and entomology assistant professor Ysabel Giraldo, used a custom-built centrifuge to expose common fruit flies to hypergravity levels ranging from 4G to 13G. The work fills a gap in understanding how extreme gravitational forces -- rather than the microgravity more commonly studied in space research -- affect biological systems.
"The centrifuge is like a merry-go-round," Arumugam Amogh said. "The faster you go, the more you feel pulled outward. That's hypergravity."
The team tracked movement using infrared sensors that recorded each time a fly crossed a beam inside a narrow tube. Researchers also tested climbing behavior, known as negative geotaxis, which is the natural tendency of flies to move upward against gravity.
Results varied with intensity. At 4G, flies exposed for 24 hours became markedly hyperactive. At 7G, 10G, and 13G, the pattern reversed: activity dropped and climbing decreased. In both cases, however, the animals recovered over time. Flies in the 4G group remained hyperactive for roughly seven weeks -- the majority of their lifespan -- before gradually returning to baseline. The 7G group also returned to normal activity levels, though their initial response had been suppression rather than elevation.
The researchers interpret the pattern as evidence that the brain actively adjusts energy allocation under gravitational stress. Moderate increases appear to drive greater movement, possibly as a metabolic response to higher physical demands. At more extreme levels, the cost of movement outweighs the benefit and the system shifts toward energy conservation.
"We believe what we're seeing is that gravity feeds directly into the brain's decision-making around energy use and movement," Arumugam Amogh said. "It helps determine whether to act or conserve energy."
Internal metabolic changes tracked alongside the behavioral data. Fat storage rose shortly after hypergravity exposure, then declined as activity increased, suggesting movement and metabolism are tightly coupled under stress.
The experiment was not confined to a single exposure window. Researchers tested three scenarios: 24 hours of hypergravity, continuous exposure across an approximately 50-day lifespan from egg to adult, and multigenerational exposure. In the final scenario, flies lived, mated, and reproduced for 10 consecutive generations entirely under elevated gravity. Long-term multigenerational studies of this kind have rarely been conducted, and the results add a broader dimension to understanding how organisms sustain function under prolonged physical stress.
The findings challenge a straightforward assumption about extreme environments -- that they primarily cause damage. Instead, the data describe a system that can be displaced far from its normal operating state and still recover.
With NASA's Artemis II mission having launched on April 1, 2026, and future crewed lunar missions planned under the Artemis program, the relevance of hypergravity research is increasing. Astronauts experience high-G forces during launch and atmospheric reentry. Insights into how organisms adapt to and recover from those forces could inform strategies to protect crew health on long-duration missions.
"I think our study is really timely," Giraldo said. "The link between gravity, physiology, and energy use will only become increasingly important to understand as space travel is poised to become more common in the future."
Research Report: Hypergravity exposure leads to persistent effects on geotaxis and activity in Drosophila melanogaster
Related Links
University of California, Riverside
Space Medicine Technology and Systems
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NATO intercepts second Iran missile in Turkish airspace
Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China
Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases
Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Hawk shape shifting in flight may guide future drone control
China Moves To Convert Underused Airspace Into A New Industrial Growth Engine
Airspan extends 5G in motion to defense aerial networks
EDA taps Airbus to broaden Capa-X drone mission roles
CACI Wins 231 Million Dollar Task Order for Tactical Satellite Communications to US Special Operations Command
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
|
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer
Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform
Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over Pentagon row
Global arms exports soar on European demand: study
China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader
Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war
Elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei suggests ultraconservatives steering Iran
Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
Ultra-Thin Dual-Mode Shielding Film Blocks Electromagnetic Waves and Neutron Radiation Simultaneously
LMU Munich Solves Two Key Barriers Blocking Perovskite Quantum Dots From Real-World Use
Ultrafast thermal detector pushes gigahertz performance frontier
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters