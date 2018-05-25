German far-right MP denies China bribery claims as offices searched



By Femke COLBORNE



Berlin (AFP) Sept 11, 2025



German investigators searched the offices of far-right MP Maximilian Krah on Thursday after parliament lifted his immunity as part of an investigation into suspected bribe-taking from Chinese sources.

Krah, 48, of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has long been at the centre of speculation over alleged links to China.

In April 2024, a former aide to Krah, who at the time was a member of the European Parliament, was arrested in Brussels on suspicion of spying for Beijing.

Prosecutors allege that Jian Guo, a German national, worked for Chinese intelligence while employed in Krah's office in Brussels, where the German politician was an MEP from 2019 until early this year.

In May, prosecutors in the eastern German city of Dresden also launched an investigation into Krah over alleged money laundering and bribery in connection with payments from China.

News weekly Der Spiegel has reported, citing the investigation file, that the AfD politician had allegedly received more than 50,000 euros ($58,000) from companies close to Guo between 2019 and 2022 alone.

The German parliament on Thursday lifted Krah's immunity and said in a statement it had "approved the execution of court search and seizure orders" against him.

- 'Politically motivated' -

Prosecutors in Dresden confirmed the searches were related to the bribery allegations.

"As part of this investigation, the accused's office in the German Bundestag in Berlin and residential and business premises in Dresden are currently being searched," they said.

Premises in Brussels were also being searched "with the support of Eurojust and the Belgian judiciary", they said.

Prosecutors later added that searches had taken place in the municipality of Limbach-Oberfrohna in Saxony, where Krah lives, according to media reports.

"During the searches, evidence was seized, in particular documents and electronic devices, which must be evaluated," they said.

Krah, in a statement posted on X, called the allegations against him "absurd, fabricated and purely politically motivated".

"The search of my offices is an attempt at intimidation, which I will defend myself against," he said.

AfD leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla said "the lifting of his immunity and, in particular, the search of Mr Krah's office and private premises are serious matters".

"As the AfD parliamentary group, we therefore expect a swift conclusion to the investigation and the publication of the results."

Krah's former aide Guo went on trial in August over the spying claims against him.

Giving evidence at the trial in Dresden last week, Krah denied having any knowledge of the alleged espionage.

- 'Security problem' -

"At no time was I warned by any public authority, whether from the Federal Republic (of Germany) or the EU, of any danger," Krah said in the witness stand.

Security checks at the European Parliament were "very thorough", he added, meaning that he assumed "everything would be fine".

Krah said he had employed Guo because of his language skills and his experience running an import-export firm.

Krah has also been accused of illicit links to Russia, which he denies.

The accusations against his former aide -- along with comments by Krah minimising the crimes of the Nazis' notorious SS paramilitaries -- led to the AfD's expulsion from the Identity and Democracy (ID) group in the European Parliament in 2024.

Krah was later elected to the German parliament in elections in February this year, when the AfD scored a record 20.8 percent of the vote.

The Greens on Thursday said the allegations against Krah showed "how dangerous it is to have a parliamentary group in the Bundestag that feels much closer to China and Russia than to our democratic constitutional state".

"This is a serious problem for our security," the Greens' parliamentary secretary Irene Mihalic told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

UK drops China spying charges against political researcher

London (AFP) Sept 15, 2025 - UK prosecutors on Monday dropped charges against two British men, including a former parliamentary researcher, who were arrested and accused of spying for China in 2023.

Christopher Cash, 30, and Christopher Berry, 33, were accused of collecting information which could be "directly or indirectly, useful to an enemy" between December 2021 and February 2023.

Both denied the charges made under the UK's Official Secrets Act, and were due to face trial in October, but prosecutors dropped the charges at a hearing on Monday at London's Old Bailey criminal court.

Prosecutor Tom Little told the court the case "no longer met" the level of evidence needed.

Cash was a parliamentary researcher, sparking concern of a major security breach.

He reportedly shared close ties with senior Conservative lawmakers, including the former security minister Tom Tugendhat.

Berry had worked in teaching positions in China since 2015.

Speaking outside court after the hearing, Cash said he was "relieved that justice has been served", according to the BBC, describing the last two years as a "nightmare".

China tightens control over online religious activities

Beijing (AFP) Sept 16, 2025 - China unveiled new rules Tuesday restricting religious activity on social media, requiring permits to preach on WeChat and banning the use of artificial intelligence to proselytise.

The "Online Conduct Rules for Religious Personnel" were detailed by the National Religious Affairs Administration, a government body regulating religious practices in China.

Religious figures are banned from preaching "via livestreams, short videos, online meetings, WeChat groups or WeChat Moments," the text states, referring to features of China's most-used social media platform.

It also prohibits offering virtual training in "'meditation,' 'spiritual retreats,' or 'therapy' containing religious content," the notice adds.

Only members of state-licensed religious organisations can be exempt from these prohibitions.

The rules also ban using "generative artificial intelligence" for proselytising purposes.

The new rules build on laws enacted since the 2000s that have progressively tightened state control over religions, particularly in digital spaces.

In 2022, China banned all online religious services without official licenses.

Beijing faces regular international criticism for restricting religious freedom, including in Tibet where spiritual practices and Buddhist leader appointments are strictly controlled.

In Xinjiang, policies targeting Muslim minorities are widely described as serious human rights violations, with allegations of arbitrary detention, widespread torture and destruction of religious and cultural heritage.

Related Links

Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

