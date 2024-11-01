'Greenland moment': Macron urges Europe to invest in strategic sectors

The French leader warned that US "threats" and "intimidation" were not over and urged against complacency, in an interview with several European publications including France's Le Monde, English language publications The Economist and The Financial Times, and Germany's Suddeutsche Zeitung.
Ahead of an EU meeting on competitiveness this week, he advocated for "simplifying" and "deepening the EU's single market", and for "diversifying" trade partnerships.
"We are currently in a phase I would call a 'Greenland moment'," Macron said.
US President Donald Trump last month threatened to annex the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland and impose tariffs on any European countries that opposed him, but then performed a U-turn.
"There are threats and intimidation. And then, suddenly, Washington backs down. And we think it's over. But don't believe it for a second. Every day, there are threats against pharmaceuticals, digital technology..." he said.
"When there is blatant aggression... we must not bow down or try to reach a settlement," he said.
"We tried this strategy for months, and it's not working. But above all, it strategically leads Europe to increase its dependence."
He said the European Union's public and private investment needed around 1.2 trillion euros ($1.4 trillion) per year, including green and digital technologies, defence and security.
And he renewed his call for common European debt, an idea France has championed for years, but other countries have rejected.
"Now is the time to launch a common borrowing capacity for these future expenditures, future-oriented Eurobonds," he said.
