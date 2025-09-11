ICEYE unveils ISR Cell to deliver space intelligence at tactical scale

The ISR Cell integrates seamlessly with any ICEYE mission, whether sovereign-operated or run by ICEYE, and has already been validated in military exercises. By combining tasking, downlink, AI-enabled analysis, and secure dissemination, the system eliminates the delays that typically limit ISR to higher-level commands. It is deployable as a resilient backup when fixed ground segments are disrupted.
Unlike traditional ISR, which delivers data for strategic or operational planning over hours or days, the ISR Cell operates on tactical timelines, providing actionable intelligence in minutes. While aerial platforms can deliver real-time information, they remain constrained by range, visibility, and susceptibility to electronic warfare. The ISR Cell overcomes these barriers by moving space-derived intelligence directly to frontline operations.
ICEYE stresses that the technology is not only suited for combat zones but also provides resilience for broader tactical applications, including independent satellite tasking and ground-based downlinking. This creates an additional safeguard for space infrastructure, which has become increasingly critical to defense operations worldwide.
"The ISR Cell is a massive leap forward in transforming how military organizations gain access to critical intelligence. It puts strategic-grade space intelligence tools in the hands of the commander in minutes, not hours or days, fundamentally changing how modern operations are planned and executed," said Pekka Laurila, CSO and Co-founder of ICEYE.
Laurila added that the first ISR Cells are already in production, with deliveries scheduled for early 2026. Integrated with ICEYE's latest Gen4 satellites, the system is expected to enable faster and more reliable ISR cycles at every decision-making level.
The company has also expanded its military customer base with new agreements. ICEYE will provide SAR satellites and ISR capabilities to the Armed Forces of Poland, Portuguese Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, and Finnish Defence Forces. A separate contract to supply SAR data to NATO Allied Command Operations further underscores ICEYE's role in supporting allied defense networks.
