Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 In Finland's forests, soldiers re-learn how to lay anti-personnel mines

In Finland's forests, soldiers re-learn how to lay anti-personnel mines

By Mathieu RABECHAULT
 Kajaani, Finland (AFP) Feb 6, 2026

Finland is barely out of the treaty banning them but the country's armed forces are already training soldiers to lay anti-personnel mines, citing a threat from neighbouring Russia.

Trudging through snow, a young Finnish conscript carefully draws a thin blue wire between two pine trees. The other end is attached to a hidden mine some 20 metres (65 feet) away.

"We are in the process of figuring out what's the most effective way to use them," said Lieutenant Joona Ratto, who teaches military service conscripts how to use the devices that Finland had banned in 2012.

Stationed with the Kainuu Brigade, which is responsible for defending 700 of the 1,340-kilometre (833-mile) border Finland shares with Russia, Ratto and his colleagues are gearing up to train the 500 active-duty soldiers, 2,500 conscripts, and 5,000 reservists who pass through the garrison each year.

Dropping decades of military non-alignment, Finland applied to join NATO in the wake of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and became a member in 2023.

Like the nearby Baltic states and Poland, it also decided to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling, or production of anti-personnel mines.

No longer bound by the international treaty since January 10, Finland is now free to bury or conceal the small, inexpensive devices, which have been criticised for causing injuries to civilians long after conflicts end.

From a military perspective, antipersonnel mines are a necessary evil, according to Ratto.

"We can use them to either stop the enemy or maybe alarm our own troops in the defensive positions", giving troops time to prepare for "the firefight", he told AFP among the wintery landscape of pine and spruce trees.

While the war in Ukraine has cemented the role of drones, the trench war had demonstrated that, although old, "they are still effective and they have an important role on the battlefield", said Colonel Riku Mikkonen, inspector of engineering for the Finnish Army.

Nearby, other soldiers train on a road.

A warning sign has been put up reading "Miinoja, mines", depicting a skull in a downward-pointing red triangle -- the international symbol for a mined area.

A powerful drill is used to penetrate the frozen ground to bury training anti-tank mines, which were never banned.

- One million mines -

For now, the Finnish army has no caches of antipersonnel mines. It therefore trains with the directional Claymore mine, which projects shrapnel up to 50 metres.

Mikkonen believes the situation will be resolved within two years as Finland's defence industry needs to resume its domestic production of simple, low-cost mines.

Having them produced in Finland guarantees that they can be supplied "also in wartime", he explained.

With 162 states still party to the Ottawa Convention -- but not the United States or Russia -- there also are not enough sellers around internationally to satisfy Finland's needs, he added.

But what those needs are exactly has not yet been finalised.

"We used to have one million infantry mines before the Ottawa Convention in our stocks, that's a good amount, but let's see," he said.

Currently, Finland's army does not intend to deploy mines along its eastern border and it will be a decision for the government to make in a crisis.

Mikkonen hoped that the decision will be made months in advance of actual hostilities, ideally six months out.

Detailed minefield plans would then have to be drawn up, on paper and via a smartphone app which is in development.

With the risk of leftover mines posing a hazard after the end of fighting, some modern mines include a self-neutralising mechanism, but Mikkonen said he would "rather not have them".

"Because the war can last for a long time while the self-destruction happens after three to four months. It makes sense of the humanitarian side, not on the military side."

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Russia resumes strikes on freezing Ukrainian capital ahead of talks
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) Feb 3, 2026
 Russia launched its biggest drone and missile attack this year on Ukraine overnight, leaving hundreds of thousands without heating in freezing temperatures on Tuesday, just one day ahead of fresh talks aiming to find an end to the four-year war. The strikes hit as Ukraine was experiencing the coldest temperatures during the Russian invasion and damaged an iconic Soviet-era WWII monument. They also came a day before Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were due to meet for a second round of talks in ... read more
WAR REPORT
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
WAR REPORT
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
WAR REPORT
Drone attacks on Ethiopia's restive Tigray kill one

 Poland signs deals for 'Europe's most modern' anti-drone system

 Energy learning algorithm boosts complex UAV swarm tasking

 India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir
WAR REPORT
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
WAR REPORT
US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance

 Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
WAR REPORT
China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media

 India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost

 US approves approves major arms deals to Israel, Saudi

 Starmer says UK should 'do more' with EU in joint defence
WAR REPORT
Dalai Lama's 'gratitude' at first Grammy win

 Britain's Starmer ends China trip aimed at reset despite Trump warning

 Europe needs to lose 'nostalgia' for US: Germany's Merz

 China tells Russia's Shoigu relations could 'break new ground'
WAR REPORT
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra

 Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.