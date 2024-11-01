Infleqtion lists shares on NYSE as neutral atom quantum firm

Chief executive officer Matthew Kinsella said the company was founded on the view that neutral atoms offer the most scalable and economical route to commercial quantum technology. He said Infleqtion has built a vertically integrated hardware and software stack that spans quantum computing and quantum sensing, and that this approach has produced growing commercial traction across government and industry customers. Kinsella added that access to public capital markets is expected to accelerate the technology roadmap and support expanded deployments in aerospace, defense and critical infrastructure applications.
Infleqtion's product line includes quantum computers, quantum optical clocks, radio frequency receivers and inertial sensors engineered for real world deployment. These systems are already in use with the US Department of War, NASA and the UK government. The company said its platforms also underpin multiple collaborations with Nvidia as it works to connect quantum processors and sensing systems with high performance classical computing resources.
Recent announcements highlight activity in space, national security and critical infrastructure markets. In the space sector, Infleqtion has a collaboration with NASA, backed by more than 20 million dollars in contracted mission funding, to fly what is described as the world's first quantum gravity sensor to space. The company has also entered a strategic partnership with Voyager Technologies Inc to advance dual use quantum capabilities in low Earth orbit and beyond for both government and commercial missions.
For national security applications, Infleqtion has secured a 2 million dollar contract from the US Army to develop contextual machine learning techniques that support assured navigation and timing in contested environments. The work is intended to bolster the resilience of position, navigation and timing data when conventional signals are degraded or denied. The company positions its quantum sensing and processing technologies as complementary tools for defense users seeking alternative and redundant sources of critical information.
In the energy sector, Infleqtion is executing a contract under the US Department of Energy's 6.2 million dollar ARPA E ENCODE program. Under this effort the company is applying its quantum computing capabilities to energy grid optimization tasks, targeting improvements in how complex power networks are modeled and managed. The project reflects a broader push to explore how quantum algorithms might address large scale industrial and infrastructure challenges.
