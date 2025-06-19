Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Iran calls IAEA a 'partner' in Israel's 'war of aggression'
Iran calls IAEA a 'partner' in Israel's 'war of aggression'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tehran (AFP) June 19, 2025

Iran accused the UN nuclear watchdog on Thursday of acting as a "partner" in what it described as Israel's "war of aggression".

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) accused Iran of a lack of cooperation prior to the start of the Iran-Israel war.

The IAEA's board of governors then adopted a resolution censuring Iran for "non-compliance" with its obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"You betrayed the non-proliferation regime; You've made IAEA a partner to this unjust war of aggression," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on X, in a post addressed to the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi.

Speaking to France24 on Wednesday, Grossi had said that although "Iran is the only country in the world that is currently enriching uranium to near-military grade... we are not in a position to say whether there is a direct effort towards building a nuclear weapon".

bur/ser/kir

X

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
World faces new arms race as nuclear powers spend 100B a year
 Stockholm (AFP) June 15, 2025
 Most of the world's nuclear-armed states continued to modernise their arsenals last year, setting the stage for a new nuclear arms race, researchers warned Monday. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said nuclear powers including the United States and Russia - which account for around 90 percent of the world's stockpile - had spent time last year "upgrading existing weapons and adding newer versions". Since the end of the Cold War, old warheads have generally been dism ... read more
NUKEWARS
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability

 Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats

 NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
NUKEWARS
Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'

 Israel army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran

 Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials

 Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran
NUKEWARS
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials

 AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments

 Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace

 Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
NUKEWARS
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
NUKEWARS
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 Innovative solutions for climate control in military forward bases

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
NUKEWARS
Spain pushes back against mooted 5% NATO spending goal

 Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show

 Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs

 South Korea in 'final stages' to sign major tank deal with Poland
NUKEWARS
Kallas says Russia doesn't 'stand a chance' if NATO sticks 'together'; Putin says rearmament not a 'threat'

 Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement

 Europe facing security 'perfect storm': EU defence chief

 Iran strikes Israel as Trump weighs US involvement
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.