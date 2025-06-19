Iran calls IAEA a 'partner' in Israel's 'war of aggression'

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) accused Iran of a lack of cooperation prior to the start of the Iran-Israel war.
The IAEA's board of governors then adopted a resolution censuring Iran for "non-compliance" with its obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
"You betrayed the non-proliferation regime; You've made IAEA a partner to this unjust war of aggression," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on X, in a post addressed to the head of the agency, Rafael Grossi.
Speaking to France24 on Wednesday, Grossi had said that although "Iran is the only country in the world that is currently enriching uranium to near-military grade... we are not in a position to say whether there is a direct effort towards building a nuclear weapon".
