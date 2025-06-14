Military Space News
MISSILE NEWS
 Iran launches more missiles as Israel targets Tehran
Iran launches more missiles as Israel targets Tehran
 By Ahmad Parhizi and Sebastien Ricci with Alice Chancellor in Jerusalem
 Tehran (AFP) June 14, 2025

Iran launched a new wave of missiles at Israel on Saturday, wounding several people in residential buildings, while Israel said it was striking Tehran.

The fresh attacks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to hit "every target of the ayatollah regime", and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned further strikes would draw "a more severe and powerful response".

As calls for de-escalation grew, a new round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran scheduled for Sunday was cancelled, with Iran saying it could not negotiate while under attack from Israel.

Israel's operation, which began early Friday, has targeted Iran's air defences and hit key nuclear and military sites, killing dozens of people including top army commanders and atomic scientists, according to Tehran.

On Saturday night Israel said it was simultaneously working to intercept a new salvo of missiles fired from Iran, while also carrying out strikes on "military targets in Tehran".

Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that an Israeli strike had targeted the country's defence ministry headquarters in Tehran and damaged one of its buildings. The ministry did not comment.

Iran, meanwhile, announced a "new wave" of attacks targeting Israel.

Israel's emergency services said an Iranian missile hit a home in the Haifa region, leaving 14 people injured, including one in critical condition.

Israeli strikes meanwhile hit two fuel depots in Tehran, the Iranian oil ministry said Sunday.

According to the oil ministry, the oil depots at Shahran northwest of Tehran and another reservoir south of the city were hit.

An AFP journalist saw the depot at Shahran on fire.

- 'Every site, every target' -

Iran's UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and 320 wounded in Friday's first wave of Israeli strikes.

Israel on Saturday said three people were killed and 76 wounded by Iran's drone and missile barrage the night before.

Netanyahu has vowed to keep up Israel's campaign.

"We will hit every site, every target of the ayatollah regime," he said in a video statement, threatening greater action "in the coming days".

He added that the Israeli campaign had dealt a "real blow" to Iran's nuclear programme and maintained it had the "clear support" of US President Donald Trump.

Trump said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed in a phone call on Saturday that the conflict between Iran and Israel "should end".

Pezeshkian said meanwhile that "the continuation of the Zionist aggression will be met with a more severe and powerful response from the Iranian armed forces".

According to a statement from his office, Pezeshkian also condemned Washington's "dishonesty" for supporting Israel while engaged in nuclear talks with Iran -- which mediator Oman said would no longer take place on Sunday.

Western governments have repeatedly accused Iran of seeking a nuclear weapon, which it denies.

Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said the Israeli attacks undermined negotiations and were pushing the region into a "dangerous cycle of violence".

- Foreign concern -

After decades of enmity and conflict by proxy, it is the first time the arch-enemies have traded fire with such intensity, triggering fears of a prolonged conflict that could engulf the Middle East.

Highlighting the unease, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned against a "devastating war" with regional consequences, in a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Ankara said.

Israeli strikes have hit Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant and killed its highest-ranking military officer, Mohammad Bagheri, as well as the head of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami.

The Israeli military said its strikes had killed more than 20 Iranian commanders.

Iranian media reported five Guards killed Saturday in Israeli strikes, while authorities in one northwestern province said 30 military personnel had been killed there since Friday.

Iran's Red Crescent said an ambulance was hit Saturday in Urmia city, killing two.

Iran called on its citizens to unite in the country's defence, while Netanyahu urged them to rise up against against the government.

Iran's Mehr news agency said Tehran had warned Britain, France and the United States it could retaliate if they came to Israel's defence.

- 'Everything was shaking' -

AFP images from the city of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv showed blown-out buildings, destroyed vehicles and streets strewn with debris after Iran's first wave of attacks.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had struck dozens of targets in Israel. One Iranian missile wounded seven Israeli soldiers, the military said.

Firefighters had worked for hours to free people trapped in a Tel Aviv high-rise building on Friday.

Chen Gabizon, a resident, said he ran to an underground shelter after receiving an alert.

"We just heard a very big explosion, everything was shaking, smoke, dust, everything was all over the place," he said.

In Tehran, fire and heavy smoke billowed over Mehrabad airport on Saturday, an AFP journalist said.

The Israeli army said it had struck an underground military facility Saturday in western Iran's Khorramabad that contained surface-to-surface and cruise missiles.

Iranian media also reported a "massive explosion" following an Israeli drone strike on an oil refinery in the southern city of Kangan.

The attacks prompted several countries to temporarily ground air traffic, with Jordan again shutting its airspace late Saturday after it had briefly reopened it.

burs/ser/rlp

Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MISSILE NEWS
Ukraine says Russian strikes hit Kyiv, Odesa, killing three
 Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP) June 10, 2025
 Russia launched fresh drone and missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and port city of Odesa early on Tuesday, killing three people and hitting a maternity hospital, Ukrainian officials said. Moscow has escalated its bombardments of Ukraine and Kyiv has retaliated with strikes deep inside Russian territory. Talks in Turkey last week failed to yield a breakthrough towards ending the three-year war. Aside from an agreement to exchange prisoners, progress has stalled and Russia has r ... read more
MISSILE NEWS
NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound

 Israel intercepts Yemen missile, Huthi rebels claim attack
MISSILE NEWS
Germany not considering delivering Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine: minister

 Ukraine says Russian strikes hit Kyiv, Odesa, killing three

 Russian strike kills 12 Ukrainian soldiers during training: Kyiv

 Merz says Germany, Ukraine to jointly produce long-range weapons
MISSILE NEWS
AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments

 Robotic flight meets instinctive adaptation in groundbreaking drone research

 Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site

 Israel says hits Beirut, targeting Hezbollah drone factories
MISSILE NEWS
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities

 Retired four-star US admiral convicted on corruption charges
MISSILE NEWS
NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield

 Meta and Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

 Japan shows off futuristic 'railgun' at defence expo

 Lithuania's parliament votes to withdraw from landmines treaty
MISSILE NEWS
Defence or environment? UK faces spending choices

 Canada to hit 2% defense NATO spending target this year: Carney

 South Korea in 'final stages' to sign major tank deal with Poland

 As NATO ups defence spending, can Europe produce the weapons?
MISSILE NEWS
Europe facing security 'perfect storm': EU defence chief

 Beijing hails improving Vatican ties after Pope Leo names first Chinese bishop

 Germany's Merz says 'no doubt' US to stick with NATO

 Ukraine war 'existential', Russia says, launching revenge strikes
MISSILE NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.