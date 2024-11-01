Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: nuclear chief

"In conclusion, in response to a question about the possibility of diluting 60 percent enriched uranium... the head of the Atomic Energy Organization said that this depends on whether all sanctions would be lifted in return," the official IRNA news agency reported, referring to agency chief Mohammad Eslami, without specifying whether this included all sanctions on Iran or only those imposed by the United States.
Diluting uranium means mixing it with blend material to reduce the enrichment level, so that the final product does not exceed a given enrichment threshold.
Before US and Israeli strikes on its nuclear facilities in June last year, Iran had been enriching uranium to 60 percent, far exceeding the 3.67 percent limit allowed under a now-defunct nuclear agreement reached with world powers in 2015.
Western countries, led by the United States, suspect Tehran is seeking to develop nuclear weapons, a claim denied by Iran.
According to the UN's nuclear watchdog, Iran is the only non-nuclear-weapons state enriching uranium to 60 percent.
It is also unknown where more than 400 kg of highly enriched uranium that Iran possessed prior to the war has ended up, with UN inspectors last recording its location on June 10.
Such a stockpile could allow Iran to build more than nine nuclear bombs if enrichment reached 90 percent.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for Iran to be subject to a total ban on enrichment, a condition unacceptable to Tehran and far less favourable than the 2015 agreement.
Iran maintains it has a right to a civilian nuclear programme under the provisions of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, to which it and 190 other countries are signatories.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
Drone attacks on Ethiopia's restive Tigray kill one
Poland signs deals for 'Europe's most modern' anti-drone system
Energy learning algorithm boosts complex UAV swarm tasking
India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters
Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus
|
US to launch $12-bn critical minerals stockpile to ease China reliance
Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal
Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems
Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
China's top general probe to 'remove obstacles' in military: state media
India budget pledges record infrastructure and defence boost
Starmer says UK should 'do more' with EU in joint defence
Dalai Lama's 'gratitude' at first Grammy win
Bangladesh elections test ties with India as China deepens outreach
Russia, US agree to resume military contacts at Ukraine talks
Europe needs to lose 'nostalgia' for US: Germany's Merz
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters