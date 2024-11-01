Military Space News
IRAQ WARS
 Iraq starts investigations into IS detainees moved from Syria

Iraq starts investigations into IS detainees moved from Syria

by AFP Staff Writers
 Baghdad (AFP) Feb 2, 2026

Iraq's judiciary announced on Monday it has begun its investigations into more than 1,300 Islamic State group detainees who were transferred from Syria as part of a US operation.

"Investigation proceedings have started with 1,387 members of the Daesh terrorist organisation who were recently transferred from the Syrian territory," the judiciary's media office said in a statement, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

"Under the supervision of the head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, several judges specialising in counterterrorism started the investigation."

Those detainees are among 7,000 IS suspects, previously held by Syrian Kurdish fighters, whom the US military said it would transfer to Iraq after Syrian government forces recaptured Kurdish-held territory.

They include Syrians, Iraqis and Europeans, among other nationalities, according to several Iraqi security sources.

In 2014, IS swept across Syria and Iraq, committing massacres and forcing women and girls into sexual slavery.

Backed by US-led forces, Iraq proclaimed the defeat of IS in the country in 2017, and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) ultimately beat back the group in Syria two years later.

The SDF went on to jail thousands of suspected jihadists and detain tens of thousands of their relatives in camps.

Last month, the United States said the purpose of its alliance with Kurdish forces in Syria had largely expired, as Damascus pressed an offensive to take back territory long held by the SDF.

In Iraq, where many prisons are packed with IS suspects, courts have handed down hundreds of death sentences and life terms to people convicted of terrorism offences, including many foreign fighters.

Iraq's judiciary said its investigation procedures "will comply with national laws and international standards".

Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
IRAQ WARS
Trump warns US to end support for Iraq if Maliki returns
 Washington, United States (AFP) Jan 27, 2026
 President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to end all US support for Iraq if Nouri al-Maliki, a former prime minister with ties to Iran, returns to the post. Trump, in his latest blatant intervention in another country's politics, said that Iraq would make a "very bad choice" with Maliki, who has been nominated as prime minister by the largest Shiite bloc. "Last time Maliki was in power, the Country descended into poverty and total chaos. That should not be allowed to happen again," Trump wrot ... read more
IRAQ WARS
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme

 Germany puts ballistic missile defence shield into service
IRAQ WARS
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
IRAQ WARS
Poland signs deals for 'Europe's most modern' anti-drone system

 Energy learning algorithm boosts complex UAV swarm tasking

 India accuses Pakistan of cross-border drone incursions in Kashmir

 Sweden invests over $400 mn in military drones
IRAQ WARS
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials

 W5 Technologies LEO payload extends MUOS coverage into polar and remote theaters

 Eutelsat orders 340 new OneWeb LEO satellites from Airbus

 Europe backs secure satellite communications with multibillion euro package
IRAQ WARS
Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility

 Japan, Philippines agree military resupply deal

 Cyviz awarded two classified NATO defense contracts for mission critical visualization systems

 Japan govt approves record budget, including for defence
IRAQ WARS
Defence firm CSG raises 3.8bln euros in 'largest-ever' IPO

 US approves approves major arms deals to Israel, Saudi

 'Bombshell': What top general's fall means for China's military

 'Bombshell': What top general's fall means for China's military
IRAQ WARS
Greenland blues to Delhi red carpet: EU finds solace in India

 China vows 'support' for Cuba after US threats

 China defence minister vows greater 'strategic coordination' with Russia

 Greece, France working to renew defence pact
IRAQ WARS
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra

 Bright emission from hidden quantum states demonstrated in nanotechnology breakthrough
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.