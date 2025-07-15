Israel military says striking Hezbollah targets in east Lebanon

"Moments ago, Israeli Air Force fighter jets... began numerous strikes toward Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Beqaa, Lebanon," it said in a statement.
"The military compounds that were struck were used by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation for training and exercising terrorists to plan and carry out terrorist attacks against (Israeli) troops and the State of Israel," it added.
Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite a November ceasefire that sought to end over a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, including two months of all-out war that left the group severely weakened.
Defence Minister Israel Katz said the latest strikes were "a clear message" to Hezbollah and the Lebanese government "which is responsible for upholding the agreement."
"We will strike every terrorist and thwart any threat to the residents of the north and to the State of Israel -- and we will respond with maximum force against any attempt at rebuilding," he said in a statement from his ministry.
The military statement said an Israeli operation in September 2024 had "eliminated" Radwan force commanders in Beirut and southern Lebanon, but that "since then the unit has been operating to reestablish its capabilities".
"The storage of weapons and the activities of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation at these sites constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and constitute a future threat to the State of Israel," it added.
Under the November ceasefire deal, Hezbollah was to pull its fighters back north of the Litani river, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli border, leaving the Lebanese army and United Nations peacekeepers as the only armed parties in the region.
Israel was required to fully withdraw its troops from the country but has kept them in five places it deems strategic.
