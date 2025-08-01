Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

After reaching an agreement with the United States, the German military will deliver additional Patriot launchers in the coming days, and will supply further components in the next two to three months, the defence ministry said in a statement.
In return, Germany has agreed with the US Defense Department that it will be the "first country" to receive expedited delivery of new-generation Patriot systems.
Berlin currently has nine Patriot systems, having delivered three to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Two of Germany's systems are currently stationed in southeast Poland to protect Rzeszow airport, a transit point for weapons deliveries to Ukraine, with another being used to train Ukrainian soldiers.
Germany has been Ukraine's second-largest supplier of aid after the United States.
Patriots are made by the American aerospace and defence company Raytheon and are considered one of the most effective systems on the market for combatting missiles and drones.
Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said Friday's announcement "shows once again that Germany is by far Ukraine's strongest supporter when it comes to air defence".
"Germany is doing the groundwork to quickly meet Ukraine's urgent current needs," he said.
An AFP analysis showed Friday that Russia fired 6,297 long-range drones into Ukraine in July, more than at any time since the invasion began in February 2022.
On Friday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 31 people had been killed and 159 had been wounded in a Russian air strike in Kyiv the previous day.
Five children were among the dead, the youngest two years old.
Pistorius said Friday's announcement "goes together with an appeal to our partners to quickly deliver further systems".
Last week Zelensky said Ukraine was working to secure funding for 10 Patriot systems following a deal with US President Donald Trump under which European states would buy US weaponry and give it to Kyiv.
Aside from Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden have said they are willing to finance the systems under the deal.
jsk/sr/yad
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
US approves $4.67 bn sale of air defense system to Egypt
Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts
Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding
Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
Boeing wins major contract to deliver new generation strategic comms satellites
|
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
Ukraine breaks up 'corruption scheme' in defence sector; Slovenia bans weapons trade with Israel
EU states seek 127 bn euros under defence loan scheme
Italy's Leonardo says to buy Iveco Defence for 1.7 bn euros
BAE Systems profit jumps as govts hike defence spend
China says to hold military drills with Russia in August
Putin says wants lasting peace in Ukraine; Zelensky urges allies to seek 'regime change' in Russia
Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline
Europe hopes for 'no surprises' as US weighs force withdrawals
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters