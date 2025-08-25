Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense



DZYNE Technologies has introduced the Dronebuster Power Up Program, providing existing customers with a cost-effective path to upgrade their systems to the latest Block 4 counter-drone technology. The initiative ensures operators retain an edge as drones become more resilient to traditional jamming measures.

Over the last ten years, leading drone manufacturers have incorporated advanced radio protocols, higher transmission power, and multiband satellite navigation, making earlier generations of jammers less effective. Dronebuster Block 4 directly addresses these advances, extending range, precision, and adaptability against modern aerial threats.

Through the program, qualified customers can obtain discounted upgrades to Dronebuster 4, which integrates a suite of new defensive capabilities. The model is optimized to disrupt modern command-and-control links and satellite navigation signals while offering an optional PNT Attack mode that disables drones on autonomous flight paths.

Additional features include enhanced transmission power, wideband coverage, and the ability to jam all major GNSS satellite constellations, including GPS, Galileo, Glonass, and Beidou, across the L1, L2, and L5 frequency bands. The system also pairs seamlessly with DZYNE's Detection, Tracking, and Identification platform for a complete layered defense solution.

