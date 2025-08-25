Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense
illustration only
Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 25, 2025

DZYNE Technologies has introduced the Dronebuster Power Up Program, providing existing customers with a cost-effective path to upgrade their systems to the latest Block 4 counter-drone technology. The initiative ensures operators retain an edge as drones become more resilient to traditional jamming measures.

Over the last ten years, leading drone manufacturers have incorporated advanced radio protocols, higher transmission power, and multiband satellite navigation, making earlier generations of jammers less effective. Dronebuster Block 4 directly addresses these advances, extending range, precision, and adaptability against modern aerial threats.

Through the program, qualified customers can obtain discounted upgrades to Dronebuster 4, which integrates a suite of new defensive capabilities. The model is optimized to disrupt modern command-and-control links and satellite navigation signals while offering an optional PNT Attack mode that disables drones on autonomous flight paths.

Additional features include enhanced transmission power, wideband coverage, and the ability to jam all major GNSS satellite constellations, including GPS, Galileo, Glonass, and Beidou, across the L1, L2, and L5 frequency bands. The system also pairs seamlessly with DZYNE's Detection, Tracking, and Identification platform for a complete layered defense solution.

Related Links
 DZYNE Technologies
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 13, 2025
 Leonardo DRS has completed its first open-water trials of a maritime Mission Equipment Package (MEP) designed to protect naval fleets from uncrewed aerial systems. The scalable system adapts the company's land-based mobile short-range air defense and C-UAS technologies for small uncrewed surface vessels, enabling remote ship defense against aerial and surface threats. The demonstrations, held in realistic sea states, validated the MEP's ability to detect, identify, and track drone threats while al ... read more
UAV NEWS
Next generation CapLink Array expands missile defense and satellite communication capabilities

 Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
UAV NEWS
Israel strikes Yemen energy targets, presidential palace

 Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile

 Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says

 Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
UAV NEWS
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day

 Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense

 Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels

 Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
UAV NEWS
York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch

 Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
UAV NEWS
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
UAV NEWS
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation

 Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
UAV NEWS
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

 U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian spy plane off of Alaska

 NORAD: Russian spy planes fly near Alaska two days in a row

 National Guard troops begin carrying weapons in US capital
UAV NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.