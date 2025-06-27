Israel would have killed Iran's Khamenei if given opportunity: minister`

"If he had been in our sights, we would have taken him out," Katz told Israel's public radio station Kan Thursday evening, adding that the military had "searched a lot".
"Khamenei understood this, went very deep underground, broke off contact with the commanders... so in the end it wasn't realistic," Katz told Kan.
He told Israeli television Channel 13 Thursday that Israel would cease its assassination attempts because "there is a difference between before the ceasefire and after the ceasefire".
Katz had said during the war that Khamenei "can no longer be allowed to exist", just days after reports that Washington vetoed Israeli plans to assassinate him.
But on Kan, Katz advised Khamenei to remain inside a bunker.
"He should learn from the late Nasrallah, who sat for a long time deep in the bunker", he said, referring to Lebanese militant group Hezbollah's former leader Hassan Nasrallah, who Israel killed in a Beirut air strike in September 2024.
The movements of the supreme leader, who has not left Iran since he took power, are subject to the tightest security and secrecy.
Katz said Thursday that Israel maintained its aerial superiority over Iran and that it was ready to strike again.
"We won't let Iran develop nuclear weapons and threaten (Israel) with long-range missiles", he said.
In his Channel 12 interview, Katz admitted that Israel does not know the location of all of Iran's enriched uranium, but that its air strikes had destroyed the Islamic republic's uranium enrichment capabilities.
"The material itself was not something that was supposed to be neutralised," he said of the enriched uranium.
The impact of Israeli and US strikes on Iran's nuclear programme has been a subject to debate.
A leaked US intelligence assessment estimated the programme to have set Iran back a few months, while Katz and other Israeli and US public figures said the damage would take years to rebuild.
Israel and Iran each claimed victory in a 12-day war that ended with a ceasefire on June 24.
The war erupted on June 13 when Israel launched a bombing campaign that it said aimed to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon -- an ambition Iran has consistently denied.
