Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Israel would have killed Iran's Khamenei if given opportunity: minister`
Israel would have killed Iran's Khamenei if given opportunity: minister`
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Jerusalem (AFP) June 27, 2025

Defence Minister Israel Katz told media that Israel would have killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the war between the two countries if the opportunity had presented itself.

"If he had been in our sights, we would have taken him out," Katz told Israel's public radio station Kan Thursday evening, adding that the military had "searched a lot".

"Khamenei understood this, went very deep underground, broke off contact with the commanders... so in the end it wasn't realistic," Katz told Kan.

He told Israeli television Channel 13 Thursday that Israel would cease its assassination attempts because "there is a difference between before the ceasefire and after the ceasefire".

Katz had said during the war that Khamenei "can no longer be allowed to exist", just days after reports that Washington vetoed Israeli plans to assassinate him.

But on Kan, Katz advised Khamenei to remain inside a bunker.

"He should learn from the late Nasrallah, who sat for a long time deep in the bunker", he said, referring to Lebanese militant group Hezbollah's former leader Hassan Nasrallah, who Israel killed in a Beirut air strike in September 2024.

The movements of the supreme leader, who has not left Iran since he took power, are subject to the tightest security and secrecy.

Katz said Thursday that Israel maintained its aerial superiority over Iran and that it was ready to strike again.

"We won't let Iran develop nuclear weapons and threaten (Israel) with long-range missiles", he said.

In his Channel 12 interview, Katz admitted that Israel does not know the location of all of Iran's enriched uranium, but that its air strikes had destroyed the Islamic republic's uranium enrichment capabilities.

"The material itself was not something that was supposed to be neutralised," he said of the enriched uranium.

The impact of Israeli and US strikes on Iran's nuclear programme has been a subject to debate.

A leaked US intelligence assessment estimated the programme to have set Iran back a few months, while Katz and other Israeli and US public figures said the damage would take years to rebuild.

Israel and Iran each claimed victory in a 12-day war that ended with a ceasefire on June 24.

The war erupted on June 13 when Israel launched a bombing campaign that it said aimed to stop Iran from developing a nuclear weapon -- an ambition Iran has consistently denied.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
US to offer new defense of strikes on Iran nuclear sites
 Washington (AFP) June 26, 2025
 US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to hold a news conference on Thursday to offer a fresh assessment of strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, following a stinging row over how much American bombardment set back Tehran's nuclear program. After waves of Israeli attacks on nuclear and military sites and retaliatory missile fire from Iran since June 13, the United States bombed three key Iranian atomic facilities at the weekend. The extent of the damage in Iran, where Israel said it had acted ... read more
NUKEWARS
NATO partners with Planet Labs to boost global surveillance and early warning capability

 Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts

 Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats

 York preps first Dragoon Mission for Missile Warning and Warfighter Connectivity constellation
NUKEWARS
Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn

 Israel power supplier reports damage near 'strategic' facility in south

 Israelis emerge from shelters to devastation after Iran attacks

 Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials
NUKEWARS
Russian drone and missile barrage on Kyiv kills seven

 Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials

 Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace

 AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments
NUKEWARS
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat

 Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration

 Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite

 Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
NUKEWARS
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict

 B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline

 NATO learns as Ukraine's 'creativity' changes battlefield
NUKEWARS
Canada, EU deepen defense partnership as Ottawa shifts from U.S.

 NATO agrees to 5% GDP for defense after Trump reaffirms commitment

 Spain publishes NATO letter to back spending exemption claim

 Belgium wants NATO flexibility following Spain's 'noisy' outburst
NUKEWARS
China helpless as Middle East war craters regional leverage: analysts

 'Highly undesirable': Dutch host NATO during political crisis

 Putin, Xi 'strongly condemn' Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution

 Iran strikes Israel as Trump weighs US involvement
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.