Lebanese defence minister's visit to Syria delayed: officials



by AFP Staff Writers



Beirut, Lebanon (AFP) Mar 26, 2025



Syria's authorities delayed a visit planned for Wednesday by the Lebanese defence minister that aimed to discuss tensions along the border, officials from the two countries told AFP.

"We were informed on Tuesday by the Syrian party of the postponement of the visit" of Lebanese minister Michel Menassa, a Lebanese official said on condition of anonymity.

The delay was "in no way related to tensions or conflicts", the official added, without specifying the date to which it had been postponed.

A Syrian government source meanwhile told AFP that the delay was due to "preparations for the formation of a new government".

Menassa had been set to meet his Syrian counterpart, Murhaf Abu Qasra, in the first visit by a Lebanese minister since the cabinet was formed in February.

Border tensions flared earlier in March after Syria's new authorities accused Lebanese armed group Hezbollah of kidnapping three soldiers into Lebanon and killing them.

The Iran-backed group, which fought alongside the forces of toppled Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, denied involvement. But the ensuing cross-border clashes left seven Lebanese dead.

Islamist-led rebels ousted Assad in December.

