Military Space News
SPACEMART
 Loft Orbital to Deploy Six EarthDaily Satellites in Single Launch as Fleet Expansion Accelerates
illustration only

Loft Orbital to Deploy Six EarthDaily Satellites in Single Launch as Fleet Expansion Accelerates

by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) May 04, 2026
 Loft Orbital and EarthDaily Analytics have announced a mission planned for the current quarter that will deploy six EarthDaily satellites on a single launch, the largest batch deployment to date for either company. The mission represents a significant step in completing the EarthDaily Constellation and will double the size of Loft Orbital's on-orbit fleet.

The six-satellite launch is part of a broader Loft campaign to deploy more than 20 satellites, including two full constellations, within an 18-month period. The effort effectively doubles Loft's on-orbit presence as the company transitions from single-mission deployments to multi-satellite constellation delivery.

Loft is responsible for integration, launch, and on-orbit operations across all ten satellites that make up the EarthDaily Constellation. The constellation is designed to deliver daily, globally consistent Earth observation data calibrated for use in AI-driven analysis. Its intended applications span government operations, agriculture, natural resources, and other commercial sectors requiring reliable, repeatable measurement of planetary surface change.

EarthDaily launched its first constellation satellite in June 2025. Early imagery and on-orbit performance data from that satellite have confirmed stable, high-quality measurement across observed scenes. The company said results validate the system's design goal of delivering consistent, calibrated data over time rather than optimizing for single high-resolution captures.

An image of Port Hedland, Australia, acquired by EDC-1 in February 2026, was released as an example of early constellation output.

"This next launch represents a step-change in both scale and execution for Loft," said Pierre-Damien Vaujour, CEO and co-founder of Loft Orbital. "We're moving from deploying individual missions to delivering full constellations, a culmination of the strategic investments we've made over the years in production scale, platform reliability, flight heritage, and persistent mission operations."

The arrangement between Loft and EarthDaily is structured to allow EarthDaily to concentrate on data product development while Loft handles the full operational stack. Don Osborne, CEO of EarthDaily, said the model reflects a shift in how constellations are assembled and brought to scale. "Loft's ability to handle integration, launch, and operations allows us to stay focused on what matters most - delivering consistent, calibrated, AI-ready data that organizations can trust," Osborne said.

Loft has operated AI-enabled satellites for several years and has deployed AI workflows on orbit for more than ten customer missions. The company also said it plans to launch the first operational constellation dedicated to AI and edge computing on orbit within the next 12 months, which it described as a platform for running AI agents and applications in space.

Loft uses standardized spacecraft combined with a modular integration architecture and an established operational model, which the company said allows customers to move from concept to fielded constellation faster than conventional satellite development approaches.

Related Links
 Loft Orbital
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEMART
Telus and AST SpaceMobile plan direct-to-phone satellite service across Canada
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 11, 2026
 Telus and AST SpaceMobile have signed a commercial agreement to deliver space based cellular broadband coverage across Canada using standard smartphones. The partnership aims to extend mobile connectivity to areas where terrestrial wireless networks are not available by combining Telus network assets with AST SpaceMobile low Earth orbit satellite constellation. Under the agreement, Telus will invest in ground based satellite infrastructure and take an equity stake in AST SpaceMobile, aligning the ... read more
SPACEMART
NATO intercepts second Iran missile in Turkish airspace

 Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China

 Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases
SPACEMART
Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO

 Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway
SPACEMART
EDA taps Airbus to broaden Capa-X drone mission roles

 Zelensky says 11 countries asking Ukraine for drone help against Iran

 Drone strikes on Sudan markets kill 33: medical source

 EU's Kallas warns anti-drone stock 'limited' as Mideast, Ukraine wars rage
SPACEMART
CACI Wins 231 Million Dollar Task Order for Tactical Satellite Communications to US Special Operations Command

 MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
SPACEMART
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
SPACEMART
Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over Pentagon row

 Global arms exports soar on European demand: study

 China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
SPACEMART
China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader

 Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war

 Elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei suggests ultraconservatives steering Iran

 Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
SPACEMART
LMU Munich Solves Two Key Barriers Blocking Perovskite Quantum Dots From Real-World Use

 Ultrafast thermal detector pushes gigahertz performance frontier

 Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.