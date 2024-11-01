Loft Orbital to Deploy Six EarthDaily Satellites in Single Launch as Fleet Expansion Accelerates

The six-satellite launch is part of a broader Loft campaign to deploy more than 20 satellites, including two full constellations, within an 18-month period. The effort effectively doubles Loft's on-orbit presence as the company transitions from single-mission deployments to multi-satellite constellation delivery.
Loft is responsible for integration, launch, and on-orbit operations across all ten satellites that make up the EarthDaily Constellation. The constellation is designed to deliver daily, globally consistent Earth observation data calibrated for use in AI-driven analysis. Its intended applications span government operations, agriculture, natural resources, and other commercial sectors requiring reliable, repeatable measurement of planetary surface change.
EarthDaily launched its first constellation satellite in June 2025. Early imagery and on-orbit performance data from that satellite have confirmed stable, high-quality measurement across observed scenes. The company said results validate the system's design goal of delivering consistent, calibrated data over time rather than optimizing for single high-resolution captures.
An image of Port Hedland, Australia, acquired by EDC-1 in February 2026, was released as an example of early constellation output.
"This next launch represents a step-change in both scale and execution for Loft," said Pierre-Damien Vaujour, CEO and co-founder of Loft Orbital. "We're moving from deploying individual missions to delivering full constellations, a culmination of the strategic investments we've made over the years in production scale, platform reliability, flight heritage, and persistent mission operations."
The arrangement between Loft and EarthDaily is structured to allow EarthDaily to concentrate on data product development while Loft handles the full operational stack. Don Osborne, CEO of EarthDaily, said the model reflects a shift in how constellations are assembled and brought to scale. "Loft's ability to handle integration, launch, and operations allows us to stay focused on what matters most - delivering consistent, calibrated, AI-ready data that organizations can trust," Osborne said.
Loft has operated AI-enabled satellites for several years and has deployed AI workflows on orbit for more than ten customer missions. The company also said it plans to launch the first operational constellation dedicated to AI and edge computing on orbit within the next 12 months, which it described as a platform for running AI agents and applications in space.
Loft uses standardized spacecraft combined with a modular integration architecture and an established operational model, which the company said allows customers to move from concept to fielded constellation faster than conventional satellite development approaches.
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