MDA Space and Hanwha target Korean K-LEO defense network



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jan 30, 2026



MDA Space has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hanwha Systems to pursue collaboration on Korea's planned sovereign Low Earth Orbit K-LEO defense constellation, targeting enhanced military communications and data services for national security operations. The agreement sets a framework for the two companies to explore how MDA Space's AURORA software-defined digital satellite platform can contribute to the architecture and capabilities of the constellation.

The K-LEO constellation is described as a flagship national initiative intended to strengthen the Republic of Korea's defense posture with secure, resilient satellite-based connectivity. By deploying a network of low Earth orbit spacecraft, the program aims to support secure communications links and mission-critical data distribution across defense users and domains.

Under the MOU, MDA Space and Hanwha will evaluate how the flexible, software-defined nature of the AURORA platform can respond to evolving mission profiles and operational requirements in Korea's defense environment. The companies plan to assess options to maximize operational efficiency and scalability in the constellation design, including future growth in capacity and services.

MDA Space's AURORA architecture is positioned as a dual-use satellite solution capable of supporting both commercial and government customers, with an emphasis on adaptable payload configurations and in-orbit reconfigurability. For the K-LEO initiative, this flexibility is expected to play a role in enabling secure, dynamically managed defense communications.

"We are honoured to partner with Hanwha in support of Korea's sovereign K-LEO defence constellation," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "This collaboration highlights the global confidence in MDA AURORA's secure dual-use software-defined satellite technology to deliver mission-critical flexibility, performance, and resilience for national defence networks. Together with Hanwha, we look forward to advancing Korea's defence infrastructure and enabling a new era of secure connectivity."

Hanwha Systems sees the agreement as an initial step toward expanding Korea's space-based defense capabilities in partnership with an international satellite prime. "This MOU marks an important first step in exploring collaboration with a global partner to advance Korea's defence space capabilities," said Jae-il Son, CEO of Hanwha Systems. "We will continue to assess next-generation satellite solutions capable of addressing evolving operational requirements."

The companies note that the scope and timing of any eventual K-LEO constellation deployment remain subject to further studies, program decisions, and risk factors that could influence the outcome of the collaboration. MDA Space points to uncertainties identified in its regulatory disclosures, including market, technical, and programmatic risks that could affect future results and project execution.

MDA Space, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, highlights its heritage in robotics, satellite systems, and geointelligence across more than 450 missions over more than five decades. The company focuses on communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space infrastructure, drawing on a workforce of several thousand space professionals.

Hanwha Systems, described as a leading South Korean defense and ICT company, develops advanced radar, command and control, satellite, and defense electronics technologies. The firm supports national security missions across land, sea, air, cyber, and space domains and emphasizes systems integration and advanced digital solutions for defense customers.

The partnership around the proposed K-LEO constellation aligns with Korea's broader interest in strengthening sovereign access to space-based capabilities. If fully realized, the constellation could improve secure connectivity, resilience, and operational responsiveness for Korean military users and government stakeholders.

