MDA Space forms 49North to expand Canadian defence capabilities

The company positions 49North as a provider of engineering discipline, operational reliability, mission assurance and program execution for large defence programs across land, air, maritime and joint operations. According to MDA Space, the same mission experience that has supported Canadian and allied operations for generations is now concentrated in 49North to serve current and future defence requirements.
"An addition to our well-known space capability, 49North is a natural extension and evolution of our commitment to provide urgently needed sovereign defence capabilities across all defence domains," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. He said that by consolidating proven defence and mission-critical systems expertise in a dedicated organization, 49North is intended to enhance domestic industrial capacity and investment while supporting Canada's sovereignty, security and allied partnerships.
To lead the new organization, MDA Space has appointed Joe Armstrong as President of 49North. Based in Ottawa and reporting to Greenley, Armstrong is responsible for developing and delivering defence solutions that include multi-domain C4ISR integration, advanced sensing and radar technologies, autonomous systems, secure digital mission systems, defence-qualified electronics and long-term in-service support.
"These capabilities are foundational for operational readiness and effectiveness in complex environments, and essential to giving Canadian and allied forces the enhanced situational awareness and actionable intelligence they need to succeed," Armstrong said. He emphasized that 49North will focus on providing capabilities that strengthen decision advantage in complex and contested environments.
Armstrong brings more than 25 years of experience in the Canadian defence, aerospace and technology sectors to the new role. Before joining 49North, he held senior executive positions at CAE, including Chief Operating Officer for Defence and Security and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Incubation, where he had operational responsibility for a global defence portfolio serving military customers in more than 40 countries.
49North describes its mission as delivering sovereign Canadian defence capabilities centered on C4ISR and mission-critical systems. The organization integrates advanced sensing technologies, autonomous systems, secure digital mission systems, defence-qualified electronics, and provides long-term sustainment and in-service support of complex defence platforms across multiple domains.
Related Links
49North
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture
Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
Drone attack on Sudan market kills 28: rights group
Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
Australian defence firm helps Ukraine zap Russian drones
AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
|
3 Surprising Ways Space Hardware Reaches Launchpads
Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Lockheed ramps up THAAD interceptor output with new framework deal and Camden facility
Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US
German foreign minister slams France over defence spending
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files
UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US
EU top diplomat rejects Europe 'bashing' by US as calls grow for a US reset
US to withdraw all troops from Syria: reports
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters