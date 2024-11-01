Military Space News
 MDA Space forms 49North to expand Canadian defence capabilities
illustration only

MDA Space forms 49North to expand Canadian defence capabilities

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 24, 2026
 MDA Space has created a new Canadian defence subsidiary called 49North to focus on secure, multi-domain C4ISR and mission-critical capabilities that support national defence priorities outside the space domain. The business is headquartered in Ottawa and draws on more than five decades of Canadian defence delivery and prime contractor experience developed within MDA Space.

The company positions 49North as a provider of engineering discipline, operational reliability, mission assurance and program execution for large defence programs across land, air, maritime and joint operations. According to MDA Space, the same mission experience that has supported Canadian and allied operations for generations is now concentrated in 49North to serve current and future defence requirements.

"An addition to our well-known space capability, 49North is a natural extension and evolution of our commitment to provide urgently needed sovereign defence capabilities across all defence domains," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. He said that by consolidating proven defence and mission-critical systems expertise in a dedicated organization, 49North is intended to enhance domestic industrial capacity and investment while supporting Canada's sovereignty, security and allied partnerships.

To lead the new organization, MDA Space has appointed Joe Armstrong as President of 49North. Based in Ottawa and reporting to Greenley, Armstrong is responsible for developing and delivering defence solutions that include multi-domain C4ISR integration, advanced sensing and radar technologies, autonomous systems, secure digital mission systems, defence-qualified electronics and long-term in-service support.

"These capabilities are foundational for operational readiness and effectiveness in complex environments, and essential to giving Canadian and allied forces the enhanced situational awareness and actionable intelligence they need to succeed," Armstrong said. He emphasized that 49North will focus on providing capabilities that strengthen decision advantage in complex and contested environments.

Armstrong brings more than 25 years of experience in the Canadian defence, aerospace and technology sectors to the new role. Before joining 49North, he held senior executive positions at CAE, including Chief Operating Officer for Defence and Security and Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Incubation, where he had operational responsibility for a global defence portfolio serving military customers in more than 40 countries.

49North describes its mission as delivering sovereign Canadian defence capabilities centered on C4ISR and mission-critical systems. The organization integrates advanced sensing technologies, autonomous systems, secure digital mission systems, defence-qualified electronics, and provides long-term sustainment and in-service support of complex defence platforms across multiple domains.

