 Maxar adds Array Labs radar imaging to expand real time 3D Earth data
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 21, 2025

Maxar Intelligence has signed an agreement with Array Labs to secure exclusive access to radar imaging data from Array Labs' planned 3D satellite constellation, expected to launch in late 2026. This partnership aims to integrate radar-based 3D terrain data with Maxar's existing electro-optical 3D terrain maps, significantly improving the speed and scope of updates across its global geospatial products.

The collaboration will advance current technical validation efforts and ensure Array Labs' data seamlessly fits into Maxar's 3D product ecosystem. These enhancements support defense, intelligence, and commercial sectors by delivering real-time terrain awareness for tactical and strategic operations.

The expanded 3D terrain coverage will also benefit mission-critical platforms such as Maxar's Raptor, which provides GPS resilience for autonomous drones. Peter Wilczynski, Maxar Intelligence's Chief Product Officer, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership, stating, "This additional capacity from Array Labs will help maintain a simulated 3D terrain that matches the real-world operating environment to give our customers a decisive advantage-from the digital battlefield to the connected city."

Maxar's 3D terrain portfolio spans over 100 million square kilometers worldwide and is maintained at a 3-meter SE90 accuracy standard. By leveraging Array Labs' radar-based imaging, Maxar aims to improve refresh rates and responsiveness.

Array Labs cofounder Isaac Robledo highlighted the transformative nature of the partnership, saying, "By combining our unique space systems and collection capabilities with Maxar's global terrain products, we are expanding the aperture of what's possible with our 3D data - creating more value for defense, intelligence, and commercial end-users and delivering unprecedented insights at the speed of change."

Once deployed, the radar constellation will join Maxar's virtual constellation-an integrated sensor network offering comprehensive, real-time geospatial intelligence.

Maxar Intelligence

 Array Labs, Inc
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

