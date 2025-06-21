Maxar adds Array Labs radar imaging to expand real time 3D Earth data

The collaboration will advance current technical validation efforts and ensure Array Labs' data seamlessly fits into Maxar's 3D product ecosystem. These enhancements support defense, intelligence, and commercial sectors by delivering real-time terrain awareness for tactical and strategic operations.
The expanded 3D terrain coverage will also benefit mission-critical platforms such as Maxar's Raptor, which provides GPS resilience for autonomous drones. Peter Wilczynski, Maxar Intelligence's Chief Product Officer, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership, stating, "This additional capacity from Array Labs will help maintain a simulated 3D terrain that matches the real-world operating environment to give our customers a decisive advantage-from the digital battlefield to the connected city."
Maxar's 3D terrain portfolio spans over 100 million square kilometers worldwide and is maintained at a 3-meter SE90 accuracy standard. By leveraging Array Labs' radar-based imaging, Maxar aims to improve refresh rates and responsiveness.
Array Labs cofounder Isaac Robledo highlighted the transformative nature of the partnership, saying, "By combining our unique space systems and collection capabilities with Maxar's global terrain products, we are expanding the aperture of what's possible with our 3D data - creating more value for defense, intelligence, and commercial end-users and delivering unprecedented insights at the speed of change."
Once deployed, the radar constellation will join Maxar's virtual constellation-an integrated sensor network offering comprehensive, real-time geospatial intelligence.
Related Links
Array Labs, Inc
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Trump 'Golden Dome' plan tricky and expensive: experts
Trump's Golden Dome rethinks defense against long-range threats
NATO chief urges 400-percent rise in alliance's air defence
Israel army says intercepts Yemen missile after air raid sirens sound
Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'
Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: officials
Iran says 'main target' of attack that hit Israel hospital was military site
Iran hits Tel Aviv after overnight Israeli strikes on Tehran
Two Iranian drones shot down in Iraq by international coalition: officials
AI-enabled control system helps autonomous drones stay on target in uncertain environments
Jordan says intercepted drones, missiles in its airspace
Russia says killed man attempting drone attack on military site
France finds cash for 'strategic asset' satellite firm Eutelsat
Skynet 6A military satellite advances with successful module integration
Skynet 6A reaches integration milestone as Airbus prepares next-gen military satellite
Enveil Secures DIU Contract to Advance Hybrid Space Architecture Data Capabilities
|
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
Innovative solutions for climate control in military forward bases
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
Spain pushes back against mooted 5% NATO spending goal
Israel vows court fight as France walls off displays at Paris Air Show
Sweden parties back govt's defence spending hike
Chile's defense policy shift carries high costs
Kallas says Russia doesn't 'stand a chance' if NATO sticks 'together'; Putin says rearmament not a 'threat'
Can NATO keep Trump on-message about Russia threat?
Israel-Iran war: Trump weighs direct U.S. involvement
Putin, Xi 'strongly condemn' Israeli strikes on Iran, urge diplomatic solution
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters