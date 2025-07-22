North Korea plans to build another 5,000-ton destroyer

Leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to ramp up his country's naval capacities, and presided over the April launch of the country's first 5,000-ton destroyer-class naval ship, the Choe Hyon.
South Korea's military has said the ship could have been developed with Russian help, possibly in exchange for deploying thousands of troops to help Moscow fight in Ukraine.
Kim also presided over the botched launch of the destroyer Kang Kon in May, which was subsequently repaired and set afloat in June.
Workers at the Nampho Shipyard pledged Monday at a rally to complete the new warship by October 10 next year, according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency.
The date marks the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.
The North will now construct the "Choe Hyon-class Destroyer No. 3" which it described as "a powerful warship of our own type".
The Nampho dockyard manager urged workers to meet the construction deadline to uphold the party's "plan for building a powerful army" and "to firmly defend the inviolable maritime sovereignty and national interests," KCNA said.
South Korea's new president, Lee Jae-myung, elected last month in a snap election, has promised a more dovish approach towards Pyongyang, compared with that of his hawkish impeached predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol.
The Lee administration has halted loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts along the border, which Seoul began last year following a barrage of trash-filled balloons flown southward by Pyongyang.
Seemingly in response, North Korea also ended its own propaganda broadcasts which had relayed strange and eerie noises into the South.
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Patriot air defences for Ukraine: Useful but no panacea
US delays Patriot arms deliveries to Switzerland in switch to Ukraine
Trump: U.S. to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, EU to pay bill
Israel admits 'technical error' in airstrike that kills 6 children
Germany considering buying US air defence systems for Ukraine
Zelensky says discussed buying US air-defence systems with Trump
Sweden acquires German air defence systems for $930 mn
Russia fires hundreds of drones at Ukraine, defying Trump warning
Russia faces intense barrage of drones, shutting down Moscow airports
Iraq says drones that struck military radars are foreign-made
Russia fires 136 drones at Ukraine ahead of Trump-NATO head meeting
ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding
Israel launches communications satellite from Florida
France's military pigeons race in memory of brave predecessors
SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 with Israeli communications satellite
|
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
B61-13 gravity bomb reaches first production milestone ahead of projected timeline
Arms maker Saab sees sales rise, growth potential
What's in the EU's two-trillion-euro budget bazooka?
Netherlands, Scandinavian states look to join Trump Ukraine arms plan
Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
China, India should work towards 'win-win' cooperation: Chinese FM
State Department cutting 1,353 jobs amid downsizing
China's Xi vows greater support for Russia as meets Lavrov
Japan says China's military activities could 'seriously impact' its security
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters