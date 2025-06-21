Orion advances Ouija satellite toward 2025 VLEO launch milestone

Initiated in 2022, the DARPA Ouija program is designed to characterize the space-based HF noise environment and improve real-time propagation predictions. The satellite will house an advanced instrument suite that includes Langmuir and RF Impedance Probes, HF Sounders, Atomic Oxygen Sensors, Science Magnetometers, Floating Potential Probes, and Accelerometers. The mission's primary objective is to collect novel measurements from the F2 layer of the ionosphere.
During the TRR, the Orion team detailed the spacecraft's assembly and testing status, along with its readiness plan for environmental qualification and calibration. These steps are critical for validating the nanosatellite's resilience to VLEO conditions.
"The successful completion of the TRR is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise," said Chad Fish, president and general manager of Orion. "This milestone brings us one step closer to revolutionizing our understanding of the ionosphere and HF propagation. We're excited to lead this groundbreaking mission that will push the boundaries of space exploration and data collection in VLEO."
Orion is leading a collaborative team including STR, Skeyeon, Utah State University, MMA, Benchmark, Redwire, Raytheon BCT, and the University of Alaska. These partners are now focused on final launch preparations.
"The Ouija program represents a significant leap forward in space technology and scientific research," added Arcfield chairman and CEO Kevin Kelly. "We're proud to support this innovative VLEO mission which underscores our commitment to advancing space capabilities and strengthening our nation's technological edge."
