Military Space News
FLOATING STEEL
 1 injured in China Coast Guard water cannon attack; Rubio backs Philippines against 'coercive' ocean reserve
1 injured in China Coast Guard water cannon attack; Rubio backs Philippines against 'coercive' ocean reserve
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Manila (AFP) Sept 16, 2025

The Philippines said one person was injured Tuesday when a water cannon attack by a China Coast Guard vessel shattered a window on the bridge of a fisheries bureau ship near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.

Two Chinese ships used water cannons while in pursuit of the BRP Datu Gumbay Piang as it delivered rations to Filipino fishermen near the Beijing-controlled Scarborough Shoal, a Philippine Coast Guard spokesman said in a statement.

The incident is the latest in a series of confrontations between China and the Philippines in the crucial waterway, which Beijing claims almost entirely despite an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

"This aggressive action lasted for about 29 minutes, resulting in significant damage, including shattered glass from the aft window of the bridge" and "damage to the captain's cabin partitions", said Commodore Jay Tarriela.

A crewmember of the Filipino vessel "sustained injuries due to the shattered glass caused by the water cannon", said Tarriela, the coast guard's spokesman for South China Sea issues.

A picture released by the Philippine coast guard showed a man with what appeared to be a lacerated ear.

The China Coast Guard on Tuesday evening released its own statement saying the Philippine ship had "deliberately rammed" a Chinese vessel.

Chinese ships had "taken control measures" on multiple vessels that had "insisted on illegally invading China's territorial waters of Huangyan Dao", China's name for the Scarborough Shoal, they said.

An accompanying video showed the Philippine vessel -- caught between two China Coast Guard ships -- making contact with one of the Chinese ships after it was hit by the water cannon.

Tariella said the Filipino boat later sailed to a "safer position" away from the shoal following the encounter, which caused a short circuit aboard the vessel.

More than 60 percent of global maritime trade passes through the South China Sea.

Last month, a Chinese navy vessel collided with one from its own coast guard while chasing a Philippine patrol boat near Scarborough Shoal.

China seized control of the fish-rich shoal from the Philippines after a lengthy standoff in 2012.

Rubio backs Philippines against 'coercive' sea nature reserve
Washington (AFP) Sept 12, 2025 - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday backed the Philippines in protesting Beijing's plan for a "nature reserve" on disputed Scarborough Shoal, saying it was part of a "coercive" strategy in the South China Sea.

"The US stands with our Philippine ally in rejecting China's destabilizing plans to establish a 'national nature reserve' at Scarborough Reef," Rubio wrote on X.

"This is yet another coercive attempt to advance China's interests at the expense of its neighbors and regional stability," he wrote.

China on Wednesday announced plans for a reserve to maintain "diversity, stability and sustainability of the natural ecosystem of Huangyan Island," using its term for the contested chain of reefs.

The Philippines said it would issue a protest and charged that China was looking at exerting control rather than protecting the environment.

Scarborough Shoal lies 240 kilometers (150 miles) west of the Philippines' main island of Luzon and nearly 900 kilometres from Hainan, the nearest major Chinese land mass.

China claims almost the entirety of the South China Sea, through which more than 60 percent of global maritime trade passes, despite a 2016 court ruling that said its claims had no basis in international law.

The United States has repeatedly backed the Philippines, its former colony with which it has a defense treaty, despite recent calls by President Donald Trump for strong relations with Beijing.

Related Links
 Naval Warfare in the 21st Century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
FLOATING STEEL
Philippines protests China nature reserve plan for Scarborough Shoal
 Manila (AFP) Sept 11, 2025
 The Philippines protested on Thursday against a Chinese scheme to create a "nature reserve" on the disputed Scarborough Shoal, the site of repeated clashes in the South China Sea. China revealed plans a day earlier for a reserve to maintain "diversity, stability, and sustainability of the natural ecosystem of Huangyan Island", Beijing's name for the contested chain of reefs. Chinese state media said the reserve would cover an area of 3,523.67 hectares (8,707 acres), with its "primary focus" bein ... read more
FLOATING STEEL
France bets on 'Nostradamus' radar to spot missiles

 Israel says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

 Israel intercepts Yemen missiles after Huthis vow revenge for attack

 Erdogan jubilant as 'Steel Dome' air defence system delivered to military
FLOATING STEEL
Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen after deadly Sanaa strikes

 US approves $1 bn missile sale to Finland

 Iskander missile used in Russia attack on Kyiv govt building: official

 Yemen's Huthis say they targeted Red Sea ship with missile
FLOATING STEEL
Germany condemns Russia for drone incursion as Poland invokes NATO Article 4

 Houthi-backed drone strikes Israeli airport

 Romania says Russian drone breached its airspace

 Russia launched 458 drones, missiles in overnight attack: Ukraine
FLOATING STEEL
Global Invacom unveils XRJ transceiver for government and defense satcom

 York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch

 Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
FLOATING STEEL
Next-Gen Automotive Innovation: Smarter, Safer, More Connected

 Beijing shows off drones, missiles and lasers in military parade

 What to watch at China's massive military parade

 China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
FLOATING STEEL
Poland leads way on snapping up EU defence loans

 Two suspected military tech smugglers flee Serbia house arrest

 Union to vote on deal to end strike at Boeing defense branch

 Boeing says will hire replacements for striking US defense workers
FLOATING STEEL
NATO military campaign will protect Poland's Eastern front

 Rubio to meet with Netanyahu in Israel; Arab nations gather in Qatar

 Russian drones in Poland put NATO to the test

 Marco Rubio to address global security during overseas trip
FLOATING STEEL
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.