 Rocket Lab Launches 10th Electron Mission for Multi-Launch Customer BlackSky
 by Staff and Agencies
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 04, 2025

Roctet Lab USA has launched its 65th Electron to deploy Earth-imaging satellites for real-time space-based intelligence company BlackSky.

The 'Full Stream Ahead' mission lifted-off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand at 11:57 am NZST (23:57 UTC on June 2nd), successfully deploying a Gen-3 satellite by BlackSky to a 470 km circular earth orbit and further expanding the company's low Earth orbit constellation. Gen-3 was also deployed from a Rocket Lab Motorized Lightband, a separation system for satellites that Rocket Lab has provided BlackSky for each of its launches on Electron to date.

'Full Stream Ahead' is the second in a series of four Electron launches booked by BlackSky to deploy its Gen-3 satellites to orbit this year, and the tenth overall launch for the company since 2019 - making Electron the go-to launch vehicle for BlackSky's constellation to date. Rocket Lab successfully deployed the first of BlackSky's new missions, 'Fasten Your Seatbelts', earlier this year in February 2025.

Launching just 16 days after Rocket Lab's prior Electron mission from Launch Complex 1, 'Full Stream Ahead' underscores Electron's reliability amid an accelerating launch cadence. This quick succession of launches with 100% mission success solidifies Electron as one of the world's most consistently and reliably utilized orbital launch vehicles.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, said: "Another successful mission to add to Electron's already stellar track record of providing reliable orbital access for constellation developers across the globe. We're laser-focused on delivering an increasing cadence of regular and reliable dedicated access to space for small satellite operators with Electron, and looking forward to continuing to deploy BlackSky's constellation with more Electron launches in the months to come."

"With each successive launch BlackSky expands on-orbit capacity, introduces Gen-3 capabilities and furthers our ability to meet the demands of the most time-dominant missions. Our partnership with Rocket Lab has demonstrated exceptional agility in deploying capacity where and when our customers need it most," said Brian O'Toole, BlackSky CEO.

The launch for BlackSky will be Electron's seventh successful mission of 2025, Rocket Lab's 65th launch overall, and brings the total number of satellites delivered to space by Electron to 226.

SPACEWAR
